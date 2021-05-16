Horoscope for May 16 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Keep a positive attitude Geminis, don’t step out of home Virgos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Your longing to stay in everybody's eyes is probably going to be satisfied today on the social front. You are probably going to stay fit and lively. You should brainstorm some more methods of acquiring money today. You may wind up at the less than desirable end in a family quarrel.

Taurus

An ideal period of life appears to have started for a few. You may need to crush an errand that requires going in your plan for getting work done. Great gets back from a property can be anticipated by a few. Your standing on the social front is set to upgrade.

Gemini

This is a happy opportunity to settle a business issue with an accomplice or some other gathering. Endeavors put in by you on the home front won't go squandered. Arranging an excursion is on the cards and guarantees loads of fun. A difficult time on the scholastic front will discover you come out with flying colours. Keep a positive temper to stay sound. You will prevail with regards to settling the monetary front.

Cancer

A decent cost can be anticipated by those selling property. A changed way of life vows to have positive aftermaths on wellbeing. Working environment situation may not be as you would prefer today. A companion or connection may drop in at your place today and light up the day.

Leo

Odds of gaining property search splendid for a few. You may think that it's hard to set aside effort for a party. A circumstance on the work front may not be however you would prefer. Investing energy with family will be the most satisfying and engaging today.

Virgo

This isn't the day to travel a significant distance. You will figure out how to accomplish all out wellness just by staying normal. Karma favors you in cash matters and will keep your coffers overflowing. A circumstance may emerge at work that may test your understanding. A caring stage starts from the very beginning again with a life partner, as you come nearer to one another.

Libra

Those looking for a new house may get fortunate today. Somebody's organizing will be of tremendous assistance to you on the social front. A solid period of life starts for a few. Great gets back from a speculation vow to help your money related condition. Some business related issues may be pending because of scarcity of time. Family may not support you on an issue.

Scorpio

Arranging something at home or giving a treat to praise something is conceivable. Plans for purchasing property may get in progress. You will have your best foot forward today on the social front. Steadiness on the monetary front is predicted.

Sagittarius

An old companion may drop in and make the day charming. Your appearance at work may fail to impress anyone. Another activity routine might be taken up by a few. Lovers may expect substantially more from you than what you are set up to convey.

Capricorn

A property is probably going to bring great returns. Execution on the scholarly front will stay palatable. Endeavors on the wellbeing front guarantee to keep you fit. A changed occupation can help you monetarily.

Aquarius

Some of you may discover a way of life change valuable on the wellbeing front. It is best not to take any risks on hypothesis or wagering, as you may lose cash. Possibility of getting sincerely connected with somebody you furtively love may give you highs.

Pisces

You will prevail with regards to making the work environment light and specialist well disposed. Your endeavors on the home front will be praised by all. Great lease for a property is predicted for those allowing it to out. You may end up in a place of benefit on the financial front.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.