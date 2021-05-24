Horoscope for May 24 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Geminis enjoy singlehood, plan a date for your partner Leos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today, someone you weren’t expecting in your life will show interest in you romantically. This might excite you, but keep in mind that you don’t know this person too well, and you don’t know what you’re getting into. Before you jump into the love train, find out everything about this person so you don’t end up getting hurt.

Taurus

Have you realised that you don’t really go out with anyone? Today is the day for you to explore your romantic side. You can’t be stuck at home and work all the time. Put on your best outfit and go out and mingle with some singles like yourself.

Gemini

You haven’t been single for a long time, and right now, being single is bothering you. What you need to do is take advantage of your single time, and enjoy the things happening around you. You’re not always going to be tied down - so keep in mind that it’s okay to enjoy your time alone and learn to love yourself.

Cancer

A good way to meet a new romantic prospect is by going out and taking a class. Pick up something you’ve always wanted to learn, and you’ll end up meeting someone with similar interests who you just might be attracted to.

Leo

You’ve been spending a lot of time at social events, and have forgotten about your partner. This isn’t the right way to run things Leo, and you know that. Today, plan a night out for you and your partner and make them feel special. They deserve all your attention.

Virgo

You’ve played it safe your entire life, but right now you need to take risks, especially in the matter of love. Try to connect with someone who is completely different from you. Being around people who are exactly like you can get boring. So explore and meet people who might get you hooked onto new things.

Libra

Set some boundaries at work. You don’t know how to say no, but it’s high time that you learn how to. Focus on your romantic life today and don’t take any extra tasks at work. Let people in your workplace know that you have a life outside work, and a very interesting one at that.

Scorpio

Deal with your issues Scorpio! You’ve been having a lot of issues with people, especially a certain someone close to your heart. Instead of hiding out, why don’t you give them a call and solve your issues. We all know your life isn’t going to run without them - so it’s better to solve things out anyway.

Sagittarius

You might be faced with some negative energy from the romantic side today, but don’t worry, this is only temporary. Don’t focus on love today. Instead, focus on yourself. Take out time to do things that you like and things you enjoy doing. Make today about you.

Capricorn

The key to a happy life is loving yourself, but it’s also finding a partner. Capricorn, you need to understand that you can’t handle everything by yourself. You need to take support and that’s okay. Today, someone will show interest in you, and if you’re interested, then don’t forget to show your interest back.

Aquarius

Okay Aquarius, we know you’re a hopeless romantic, but keep in mind that the world doesn’t revolve around love. Someone who you have your eyes out for might not necessarily like you as much - but that’s okay. Focus on loving yourself first.

Pisces

Don’t be shocked if you get a surprise by your partner. They just want to do something nice for you, and it’s best you allow them to. Enjoy a night with your partner and have fun. Let loose, and just be yourself.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.