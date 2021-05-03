Horoscope for May 3 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Geminis will get along with family, Kids health might be an issue today Virgos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will be applauded at the office for a recent project. Couples will venture out to look for a new home to start a family. Singles might face some trouble finding a partner today. Students are advised to focus on their education and decide what comes next.

Taurus

You might feel a little dull today, but it's advised that you keep yourself calm and cool. Spend some time meditating for inner peace. Work might be slightly chaotic due to a lot of new projects handed over to you. Investments in property will be beneficial.

Gemini

You will feel all good vibes at home, and your family will get along with each other. Work might be slightly stressful today and you will have to take charge at the office. Students, your concentration level is high today, so if there’s anything you need to grasp - it would be a good time to do so.

Cancer

Start your day by investing in the stock market - this is going to bring you gains. Focus on your mental health today, and stay away from social media. Spend some time with family to bring in positive vibes around you. Work will be fruitful.

Leo

You might be in a hurry to finish all the tasks given to you, so take help from colleagues around you. Couples are likely to tie the knot today and finalize things. If you’re single, you might want to take a step back from love and focus on yourself. Students will receive positive results in education.

Virgo

Kids health might be an issue today - so make sure that they’re inside and eating healthy. Today you will feel like gaining knowledge, so it’s best to take advice from someone in the industry who can help you out. Investment in stocks is advised.

Libra

Your energy is at an all time high today. Your work will be done quicker than usual, and you will find yourself spending more time with family. A new job offer could also be on your way. Spend some time figuring out your finances, see if there’s some extra cash you can invest.

Scorpio

You will find yourself being in control with your expenses, this will increase your savings. Students will be distracted from their education today. Singles will find someone attractive, and take the first step in building a connection.

Sagittarius

Your energy and willpower will help you start a new venture, which is going to bring in a lot of gains. Domestic issues might disrupt your productivity. Kids’ education will be a topic to talk about at home. Couples who are not married will take the first step in finalizing things.

Capricorn

You might face some health issues today, especially with your stomach. It’s best to stay inside and work from home today. Your boss will offer you more responsibilities to take care of. At home, you will find yourself spending more time with parents and siblings.

Aquarius

If you want to start a small business, then today is a good day to do it. You will find yourself being productive. Gains from previous investments will come to you today. Family time is important, so make sure to take some hours out for your loved ones.

Pisces

Parents’ health will be positive today. You will have to manage a lot of things at work, as some colleagues might be absent. Spend some time focusing on yourself too. Avoid travel at all costs, and try not to drive around alone. Meditate for a calm, peaceful mind

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.