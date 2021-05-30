Horoscope for May 30 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Listen to your instinct Virgos, Scorpios will feel a little low

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Listen to your inner voice closely today. You are going to figure out new things about yourself. You’ll find yourself figuring out things you never thought would be inside you. This might make you put your guard up, but don’t do that. Keep an open mind and share your new found thoughts with people.

Taurus

Leave the past in the past. Stop delving on what happened and what could have been, and start focusing on what’s next for you. Staying in the past hasn’t ever proven to be beneficial so it’s best you let bygones be bygones.

Gemini

If you’ve been feeling that your life isn’t falling in place, that is going to change today. You will see a change in your path of life today. You’re going to be full of positive vibes and things will just work out for you. Keep your hopes up high.

Cancer

Someone around you could be going through some changes and they might need you at the moment. Take a thorough notice of people around you, especially loved ones, because someone is craving for help and you can help them out and give them comfort.

Leo

You may feel the sudden need to get into a lot of new projects today. This is a good thing because it’s going to help your personal growth. However, make sure you proceed very carefully and don’t take up more than you can handle.

Virgo

If you don’t have a good feeling about something then it is best to not go ahead with it. Instead, wait and see where it leads you and you’ll realise that you made the right decision of not going through with it. Listen to your gut today, it will be beneficial for you.

Libra

Things might not be going how you want them to in the financial sector of your life. But you’re still spending like things are completely in control. Today, reduce your expenses and save money for a rainy day. You don’t want to be left with nothing in the end.

Scorpio

You’re going to be feeling a little low today. Make sure you don’t let your mood affect other people as this can cause problems between you and them. Take a day off and away from people, especially loved ones, to make sure you don’t blast off on them.

Sagittarius

Today you will be offered a higher position at work. This might scare you, but it’s a good thing as it is going to offer you immense personal growth. Don’t let a designation scare you away from work. You don’t have to change as a person, it’s just a designation.

Capricorn

Something good is going to come to you professionally. When it comes to you, you’ll realise it is something you’ve been waiting for. Don’t lose hope because things are always going to go your way, whether you realise it or not.

Aquarius

Your instincts are usually strong, but today it’s better to look at things from a practical side first. Once you’re sure about everything practically, then weigh your options and make your decision. But don’t let your heart step in before your brain today.

Pisces

Your instincts are playing the strong card today, and that’s why you feel like you know what’s going to happen next. Take advantage of your strong instincts and plan your day out carefully. Make sure you don’t get into trouble to hinder your relationships with others.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.