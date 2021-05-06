Horoscope for May 6 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Avoid travel Aries, Cancerians to receive good news in terms of job!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today you might feel nervous at the workspace due to a lot of responsibilities pelting upon you. You will also find yourself getting interested in a new skill, which is important to take up. Focus on yourself more than anyone today. Avoid travel.

Taurus

Today you will be blessed by the positive moon, which will increase your productivity at work and at home. If there are any pending tasks left, then it’s a good day to get it over with. Students will find their concentration levels increasing today. New investments should be avoided at all costs.

Gemini

Things will be very much under your control today. You will receive positive comments about a certain project at work. A friend you haven’t spoken to in a while might reach out to you, wanting to reconnect. Money that was stuck previously will be recovered today. It’s a good day for you.

Cancer

You will hear good news in terms of job. However, domestic life may be a little stressful as couples may quarrel. Singles will find themselves searching for someone to connect with. Students try to find a hobby instead of studying all day.

Leo

You might plan for a change, but it is advised to postpone this decision, especially if it involves moving to another place. It is also advised not to start a new business today. Health issues regarding the head might arise, but don’t worry - it’s probably because of the heat. Avoid any sort of travel in the sun.

Virgo

You will have a good amount of patience today, which will help you deal with issues at home. Work will run smoothly, but you might have to put a little strain on other employees to finish the work. Kids’ education will be a huge topic at home today. Previous investments will bring in gains.

Libra

Money is good today, so if you want to spend on something silly, you can do it today. It’s also a good day to invest in some property. Try to spend some time deciding what you want to do with the future. Students are likely to find themselves distracted. Meditation will solve all concentration problems.

Scorpio

Today is a good day for you. Your health will be great. Work will run smoothly, and all domestic issues will also be resolved. For singles, it’s a good day to meet new people or talk to someone new. Investments in property are advised.

Sagittarius

You might feel a little unhappy today, but someone in your family is going to bring those spirits up. Work will be full of projects, with you leading them. Kids might require your attention more than usual. Keep a keen eye on your health today, and try eating all the right foods.

Capricorn

You are blessed by the moon today. Work related pressure will disappear today, and you will meet all your deadlines. Singles will find themselves connecting with a friend in a romantic way. Couples will resolve all issues between them. Gains from previous investments in the stock market are coming your way.

Aquarius

You will perform well at work. You will also be given a promotion today in terms of projects. Your house might need some revamping, so try spending some money on interior design and creative artifacts. Take some time out to meditate.

Pisces

Your way of thinking is going to be very positive today, which you are likely to pass on to others. Work will be full of fun, as colleagues will get along with you well. Issues with health will be resolved. It’s advised to focus on future plans and investments.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.