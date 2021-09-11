Horoscope for September 11 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: You will receive good news in professional sphere Taurians, Cancerians will have a good day

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

The month is set to be very productive for you. Today, at work you will meet a lot of people who will end up helping you along the way. At home things will go smoothly and you will be able to take some time out to clean up as well. Overall, you’ll get a lot of things done today.

Taurus

There’s going to be some good news at work for you today. You’ll find yourself being promoted and offered better opportunities. However, these opportunities might not be in the direction you wanted. But take this in a positive way. The evening holds something romantic for you, so make sure to wear your best outfit.

Gemini

Today is a good day for you. You’re going to find yourself understanding others, and this will make you appeal to them more. At your workplace, people are going to come to you for help since you’re going to be quite the good listener today. Healthwise, make sure you take care of yourself as you might be prone to catching a common cold and cough today.

Cancer

The first day of the month might be slightly stressful for you. Your workplace is going to have a lot of things going on, which you’re going to end up handling. At home, things are going to be smooth as you’re going to get along with everyone in your house. So it’s going to be a good day overall.

Leo

Your anger and frustration levels might be slightly high today at both your workplace and home. The best thing to do right now is to sit and meditate. Focus on yourself. On the other hand, your loved one is going to light up your day with a little bit of surprise. Make sure to take care of your health today.

Virgo

Your health matters a lot today. There’s a lot going on outside, and it’s best if you don’t step outside at all. Stay in your house. If you have any office work, then do it from home. Take the day off and focus on rejuvenating your body. Spend some time with your loved ones at home.

Libra

You might not feel particularly good about yourself during the start of the day, but your loved ones are going to do something special for you, and this is going to make you feel better. Career wise, things might be a little tough today as there are going to be a few layoffs at your office. However, your job is safe, so you don’t need to stress too much about that.

Scorpio

You’re going to be feeling exceptionally emotional today. Your health is also going to be up and down. The best thing for you to do is to take the day off work and spend some time alone. Focus on making yourself feel better, and focus on your health. Rest, and don’t do anything else.

Sagittarius

The things that did not get done yesterday will get done today and you’ll be able to carry them out smoothly. It’s going to be a very fulfilling day for you in all aspects. You’ll also be surprised with all the success you receive.

Capricorn

You’re going to have high energies throughout the day. You’re going to be able to do all tasks and take care of all your responsibilities. Your mood is going to be uplifted and you’re also bound to focus on your health, which is a great thing for you.

Aquarius

Your day is going to revolve around others. At work, you will find yourself helping others out with their projects. At home, you will be taking care of a loved one because they might end up being sick. During all this chaos, make sure you find time for yourself. If nothing, just find 10 minutes to meditate.

Pisces

Taking work, love and money, you will be thinking a lot about the mistakes you made in the past and the regret that is going through you. This might slow you down in the workspace and might cause friction in your personal life, but your organisational skills will eventually help you get through it all, so don’t stress too much.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.