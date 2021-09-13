Horoscope for September 13 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Stay honest Sagittarians, keep personal life away from professional Aquarians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Some delays at work might affect your will to work. Do not let this bring you down. Put your power in full force and continue completing your goals and this will definitely bring you appreciation by your colleagues and your superiors.

Taurus

Love is in the air today. Have you been waiting for a gesture from your partner? Or have you been waiting for someone to tell you how they feel about you? Get ready because you’re about to receive some good news on the romantic front today. Cupid is opening up doors for you and you might be surprised as to what is coming your way.

Gemini

Today you’ll find yourself picking up an interest in something new. Take this as an opportunity to learn something new and expand your skill set. This new learning venture is going to help you at work and will hike you up to a higher position, or even a better job. Keep pushing yourself to innovate and create.

Cancer

It’s a happy day for you Cancer. You’re going to be showered with love from your friends and family today. Your generous nature is going to invite everyone to share their love with you and show their appreciation for you. Try to enjoy this feeling to the fullest and not get overwhelmed with the love you’re going to receive. You deserve it.

Leo

The stars are teaming up and pushing love your way today. If you have a partner, you’re going to be surprised when they show you an act of love. If you’re single, then keep waiting, someone special might be coming your way today. Be sure to stay ready for this love as it can get a little overwhelming for you. However, remember to give the love back as well.

Virgo

Today is going to be an extremely busy day for you. You might be offered an opportunity to take up a travel tour. Don’t say no to this. This will open up many doors for you and you will be glad that you went ahead and did it. Keep your options and mind open, and you will receive a good opportunity.

Libra

There’s loads of power in you today. However, try not to push that power towards your colleagues as it might create some friction. Instead, find ways in which you can get your point across in a diplomatic manner, without making others think you’re ruling over them. Keep your work relations in place and make sure you don’t show your dominance today.

Scorpio

You’re good at reading the energies around you. Put that skill to use today as you might meet people who would not have your best interest at heart. They might try to woo you away, but stay alert and don’t melt as this will result in heartbreak. Keep your ground strong and make wise decisions, especially concerning new people around you.You’re good at reading the energies around you.

Sagittarius

One of your best qualities is understanding other people’s perspectives. Today, this quality is going to attract people towards you at your workplace. There might be a difference in opinion between certain colleagues and they will gravitate towards you to solve it. Remember to stay unbiased and give your honest opinions. Your honesty is always appreciated by everyone.

Capricorn

There might be some uncertain decisions to be made in your family. If asked for your opinion, don’t be dominant about it. Put your point across in ways that others will accept it and don’t boss your family members around. It’s going to be a decision you’ll have to take as a family so make sure you’re supporting them through it all.

Aquarius

Keep your personal life away from your professional life today. You tend to mix those together often, and usually it works out for you pretty well. However, today if you decide to mix these, there might be a difference in opinions which can cause a lot of friction between you and someone close. Be aware of these differences.

Pisces

Oh happy day. It’s your day today. All the good things are coming your way in both your personal and professional life. You don’t need to worry about anything today as everything will automatically work out exactly the way you want it. Enjoy your day of wins and gains.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.