Horoscope for September 14 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Practice self-reflection Arians, good day to take risks Librans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today is the best for you to look within yourself. You’ll be able to sort out all your problems if you sit down and reflect on the mistakes you’ve made in the past. This will help you understand where you went wrong and your energetic and positive attitude will help you move forward and change the wrong things to make them right.

Taurus

If you’re in a relationship, then today is a good day for you. Things between you and your partner are going to be smooth and both of you are going to be able to understand each other. If you’re single, then it’s best to take a step back from the love spectrum. Don’t go searching for someone to complete you, you complete yourself.

Gemini

Today is the best for you to look within yourself. You’ll be able to sort out all your problems if you sit down and reflect on the mistakes you’ve made in the past. This will help you understand where you went wrong and your energetic and positive attitude will help you move forward and change the wrong things to make them right.

Cancer

You might come across someone who will peak your interest today. Instead of shying away and waiting for them to make the first move, put your foot forward and make the first move. Sometimes you need to put in the effort first so you can get what you want.

Leo

You might face a little separation from loved ones and family because of the responsibilities handed over to you at work. You just need a little bit of planning to balance your work life and your personal life. With a little bit of planning everything will work out perfectly.

Virgo

You’re in a good place regarding your love life. Try not to mess things up by assuming the worst in people. Trust your partner and don’t be suspicious. Your partner loves you, and wouldn’t do anything to hurt you. It’s not healthy to make things up in your mind.

Libra

Self confidence is in store for you today. You’re feeling extremely comfortable and confident with yourself. It’s a good day to take risks and step out of your comfort zone. Do things you think you wouldn’t ever do. Your confidence will get you through this today and you’ll be happy about the experience.

Scorpio

Someone from your past might come back into your life and surprise you. But do you really want them there? You might succumb to their wishes in the heat of the moment, but it’s best to sit and think about what you actually want. Weigh the good and bad side of things and decide whether you really want this person back in your life or not.

Sagittarius

You’re in a very busy position today. However, you’re going to enjoy this busy phase for a change. Ideas are going to be flowing through you all day. You might not be able to implement them all in one day, so remember to write them down so you can work on them later on when you’ll be able to leave the house.

Capricorn

A few issues might arise between you and your partner. You both are looking forward to different things, and the other doesn’t want to adjust. The best thing to do in this situation is to take some time off from love. Focus on your goals and let your partner focus on his/her goals. Once both of you have what you want, then you can talk about being together once again.

Aquarius

Attempt to investigate a few issues you're having at this moment. Truly, it might appear to be illogical to expel feelings from your reasoning, yet you will comprehend the intelligence of this soon, when conversing with new individuals begins to get much simpler.

Pisces

All through today, you will feel the effect of past activities in all respects firmly—this could incorporate both good recollections and bad ones, so be prepared for both. Realize that these negative encounters helped you become familiar with some significant exercises. Adopt a philosophical strategy and continue.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.