Horoscope for September 17 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Follow the rules Taurians, don’t lose temper Virgos

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

If you feel like staying home in your sheets today, then there’s no point in forcing yourself to get up and go out. If you still feel like meeting people, then call your friends and close ones to your house - where you can relax and socialise at the same time.

Taurus

Rules aren’t always a bad thing. Everyone needs to know the line they shouldn’t cross. If you find yourself being confined to rules and regulations then it’s for your own good. You can’t always do what you want. Today is a good day to listen to others and follow the rules.

Gemini

Try to see the best in others today. You’re used to finding faults in others and criticising them. Even though this is from the good part of your heart, you need to understand that others might not need the opinions you’re offering. Keep your negative opinions to yourself, but do share your positive feedback.

Cancer

You might feel extra exhausted today. Even with healthy food and the right amount of sleep, you will still feel low. This is because there’s a lot of emotional stress going through you right now. The best thing to do is lay back, relax, and let go of the stress - then you’ll find yourself filled with energy.

Leo

The best way to spend time today? Mend your broken relationships. You’ve been having problems with a lot of people lately - and even though it might not be your fault, it’s best to extend a hand and apologise to them. You don’t want to hold grudges.

Virgo

You might have a rush of anger today, but it’s best to find a way to calm yourself down. There’s no point in going off at someone for no reason. It’s best if you sit down and keep yourself isolated from others so you don’t end up blowing off.

Libra

Did you wake up with an immense burst of energy? Today you will find yourself gaining a very confident side. Make the most of it and conquer the world. Take on the things you wouldn’t usually take on. Your new found confidence will help you through the day.

Scorpio

Have you been wondering what is happening to the plans you’ve been making? Well, today is your good day. Today you will see a path and find out that things are going to go exactly how you want them to. So when you face a hurdle, don’t quit - just keep going, because eventually things will go on to be how you want them to be.

Sagittarius

Your ideas are going to put you under the spotlight today. A lot of times you go unnoticed by people, but today your ideas will shine bright amongst others. Your creativity and skill will be shown to people and you will get the appreciation you deserve.

Capricorn

Someone with a higher authority than you might think they know everything, and might try to impose their decisions on you. But you know that they aren’t right. How are you going to handle it? Conduct a diplomatic conversation and keep your opinions in front of them.

Aquarius

Got friends all across the globe that you don’t see often? Well you’re going to receive good news from one of them today. This good news is going to be an opportunity for you to expand your horizons. The best thing to do in this situation is to take up the opportunity. Don’t let it slip out of your hands.

Pisces

Is there something going on behind the scenes that you think you might not be aware of? Put on your detective glasses and try to find out what’s going on. People might be trying to go against you in certain places - and the only person who can correct and stop this is you.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.