Horoscope for September 19 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: You will meet someone special Pisceans, plan something fun Leos

Aries

Someone you never understood before is going to walk into your life today and surprise you. Today you’ll see this person in a completely different way and you’ll realise that your opinions on them were wrong at first. Never judge a book by its cover Aries. You never know who and what could surprise you. Be prepared to be surprised in a good way.

Taurus

The romantic evening that you hoped for today might not play out how you wanted it to. But it surely won’t be as bad as you’re thinking it will be. You’ll end up doing something completely different than what you had planned, but you will still have fun and get to spend time with the person you’ve been seeking out for a while.

Gemini

You and your loved one have been living a routine for too long now. You need to step out and get some adventure to get your adrenaline rushing. Do things that you wouldn’t usually do together. This will create fun and a new perspective in both your lives. It will also help you jump out of the bubble you’re living in. Happiness is in the cards for you today.

Cancer

One simple conversation with someone is all it’s going to take to change things up for you today. You will see the world with a new eye and you’ll love it. You’ll notice that things aren’t as bad as you think they are. Realise that you’re doing great in your life. It’s okay to feel lost sometimes, but remember that you’re not actually lost.

Leo

You have a lot of energy today. If you’ve been feeling down, use this energy to pick you up. Plan a date or go out with your friends and have some fun. Use your energy to boost your mood and attitude. Step away from your work life and do something different for a change. Life can get boring if you keep doing the same thing and you don’t want that to happen.

Virgo

Stability is something you love, however, everyone needs a change. Try to step out of your comfort zone today and take a trip. Go with a friend or a loved one so you yourself can also feel loved. Staying constant can get boring and life for a Cap can never get boring. However, you need to accept a bit of change and go out more today.

Libra

Today will start out in a very unpredictable manner for you. You will be seeing things that you didn’t expect to see today. Don’t get shocked though. Stick to your arrangements and don’t change your plans for anyone else. Your day might bring your surprises, but they’ll all be good and in your favour. So don’t feel down today. It’s a good day for you.

Scorpio

Romance is going to involve an element of surprise. You might end up trying something you haven’t done before. Before judging anything, give it a shot. You might just enjoy this new way of doing things. Don’t be too fast to turn offers down today. Think carefully, some of them might actually benefit you.

Sagittarius

Someone new who you might find a little disturbing is going to walk into your life today. At the same time, you are also going to find this person very mysterious and interesting. Don’t let the negative side of your mind trump the positive. If you want to find out more about this person, take the first step and go talk to them.Things will work out for the good.

Capricorn

Someone from your past might text you today. Perhaps it could be an old friend, or even an old lover who you haven’t spoken to in a while. Take this as an opportunity to reconnect with them. This person is showing interest in you, and you’ve been alone for too long now. Reciprocate the interest and see where life takes you on this journey. Don’t be scared.

Aquarius

Your love life might need a little spicing up today. Take your partner out for games or to do something refreshing. If you’re single, try going on a date or two and see where your heart and mind takes you. Explore new people and new things. Don’t stick to what you like. Try new things and you’ll be surprised how much fun you’ll have with it.

Pisces

An unplanned event is going to make you meet someone special today. You’ll be surprised by what is coming your way. Today is going to be good for you in terms of romance. This special someone will sweep you off your feet in a way you’ve never seen before. Enjoy your fairytale today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.