Horoscope for September 23 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Good day to make switch in your career Geminis, confidence will take you to places Virgos

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will most likely feel like you haven’t gotten enough sleep from yesterday. You might feel low at work, but it’s best to keep yourself up with some green tea. Try and focus on your long-term personal goals, like where you want to settle and with who.

Taurus

You are going to be blessed with the moon of creativity today. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to try for a while at the office, do it today. Couples, spend some time apart, this will help you in understanding each other better. Singles stray away from love today.

Gemini

The career cards are very strong for you today, so if you want to make a switch then it’s a good day to do so. Students, try taking up a new course to add to your credits. Singles, go out of your way and socialise - you might find your special someone.

Cancer

Whatever has been going wrong in your personal life will be solved today. At work, you will have to focus on teamwork rather than doing things yourself. At home you will find yourself feeling a bit alone - this is a sign you need someone special in your life.

Leo

The day might start out very lazy for you, but your work will fuel a lot of energy into you. Focus on moving around. Try to meditate to keep your mind calm. Singles, try and express your feelings in the right way.

Virgo

Your confidence is going to make things very easy for you today. Tasks at work will be completed swiftly. Any health issues arising will also be resolved. Lovers will find themselves spending a romantic night together.

Libra

Today you might be cheerful and favored by the moon. You may feel great which will reflect into your method of working. You will perform well in all everyday issues. You may need to settle on some troublesome business choices.

Scorpio

A short trip will keep you revived and restored. You can wind up somewhat fretful today. A terrible circumstance may create among you and sweetheart over an issue stewing for long. Your family will be empowering towards new business decisions made by you.

Sagittarius

Students are bound to see success in tests and exams. It is ideal to avoid the endless loop of getting and loaning, as it might cause pointless erosion. Somebody's recommendation on the health front is probably going to come convenient in accomplishing absolute wellness. Great anticipating your part will help in staying away from clear traps in a venture at work. Homemakers may enjoy a break from their everyday errands.

Capricorn

You’re bound to have a great time today, that is if you plan things right. Sometimes being spontaneous works, but sometimes, like today, you need to make sure you know what you’re doing. Whether it’s at work or at home, make sure you write down what you need to do, what you’re going to do first, and what you’re going to end your day with. A planned day will be fun and stress free.

Aquarius

Today you’ll have the opportunity to show others what you’re really made of. A lot of times, people might think you don’t have it in you, but as the day comes to an end, they’re going to think differently. You will be able to show off your skills at work, and at home as well. People will start looking up to you today.

Pisces

What you’ve been waiting for is going to come to you today. You’ve held a great deal of patience for a while now, and it’s all going to pay off. So today, sit back and relax and let the good things come to you. It’s your time to shine.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.