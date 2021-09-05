Horoscope for September 5 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Take a break from work Leos, good day to make investment Aquarians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Blessings are going to be spreading all around you today. You will find yourself enveloping in a positive outlook on life. Take a break from all the hustle and bustle, and just spend your Sunday at home with loved ones. If you’re feeling up to it, getting a workout session in at some point during the day will help in raising your energy.

Taurus

Even though you might feel dull at the beginning of the day, your time with your friends and family will immediately perk you up. You might be called to work for some urgency. If health has been an issue for a while, today it will be resolved.

Gemini

While spending time at home today, you will find yourself wondering about your future. This is a good day to sit and plan what you want to do next in terms of work and settling down. It’s a good day for couples to spend some time together and communicate with each other.

Cancer

When it comes to making investments, the ball is in your park today. You will be able to make wise investments, as well as receive gains from previous ones. Singles, it’s a good day for you to step out and meet someone new. If you’re in a relationship, today will bring you lots of prosperity.

Leo

While business is your forté, maybe it's time to take a break. Spend your Sunday with friends and family and give your work a little bit of space. Past investments will bring you some good news today. Students are advised to use this day to decide what comes next in terms of education.

Virgo

Sometimes, negative thoughts might get to you, but don’t let this ruin your entire day. Spend some time meditating this morning to help get rid of any negative energies. As the day goes by, you will feel inclined to pick up a new hobby - and it’s good to do so as you’re mostly stuck with work. Singles, stray away from love today and just focus on yourself.

Libra

You are blessed by the moon today. Expect to hear some good news in your personal life. If you’re thinking of moving ahead with your partner in terms of marriage, then it’s an auspicious day to start talking about it with your families. Kids will require your attention more than ever today.

Scorpio

You will be busy within yourself today. Instead of going out with friends, you will want to sit at home and enjoy a day alone. Expect to hear good news from work today. Spend some time planning your week ahead as well so you don’t get bombarded with work on Monday.

Sagittarius

You will be busy taking care of your family today. Health might not be at its best, but don’t worry, it’s nothing a good steam can’t solve. Try to spend most of your time inside today. Gains from past investments are in the cards. If you’re looking to make new investments, today is a good day for that too.

Capricorn

When in doubt, reach to your inner self and ask them what they would do. Couples are likely to find a new home for themselves. Singles should be open minded to get out there and meet someone new. Elders’ blessings will help you get through the day, especially if something is troubling your mind.

Aquarius

You will gain a lot of attention from family and friends today. It’s a good day to make an investment. Focus on your finances today, especially saving up and investing for the future. The letter L will prove to be lucky for you today.

Pisces

Surround yourself with people who love you as much as you love them. Positive energy will be all around you today. People looking for jobs will find a breakthrough today, with a good job coming your way. Couples should spend some time by themselves.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.