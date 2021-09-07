Horoscope for September 7 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Indulge in self care Librans, number 4 will be lucky for Pisceans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will find yourself surrounded by people who will go out of their way to help you with anything. Your day at work will prove to your superiors that you indeed, are ready for a promotion. Students, you will find yourself being helped by someone for your academic ventures, so success is on the way. The number 8 will prove to be lucky for you.

Taurus

You are going to be the strength of whatever place you’re in. At work, you will be able to tackle the most difficult hurdles that come your way. You are likely to shift to a new house. Even though finances might be tight today, don’t stress over it too much. Your work will bring in prosperity soon.

Gemini

The stars are going to be in your favor on the romantic front. Someone you’ve liked for a while might reciprocate the same feelings towards you. The color red is going to bring you prosperity today. Religious and spiritual activities will take up your time today.

Cancer

Health should not be ignored today. Spend some time meditating and doing yoga. If the academic world was not working out for you, today that’s going to change - and students will see a positive outlook on things. Those looking for new jobs will be awarded with opportunities.

Leo

Financially you will be strong today. You might even stumble across opportunities to increase your earnings. The number 1 will bring in happiness in your life today. Your partner will require attention from you.

Virgo

Keep your distance from people you think are stopping your productivity. People in the creative field will finally find the right inspiration they’ve been looking for. You will spend the evening socializing with friends you haven’t met in a while. Singles might find someone who piques their interest.

Libra

For those who have been focusing on others, today is a good day to set some time aside for yourself. You should be indulging in self care. Work will keep you busy, as you will find yourself leading a new project. Focus on your health today.

Scorpio

The day will start off very rocky, with a lot of things being thrown on your plate at work. However, as the day goes by, you will be able to tackle each and every task that comes your way. In the evening, you will be surprised by a romantic gesture.

Sagittarius

Those suffering with health issues are likely to show improvement today. Don’t make rushed investments. Your love life will only work if you take it in your own hands. Perhaps it’s time to show the person you love a little bit of attention. Students will be praised for academic efforts.

Capricorn

It’s a good day to be you. Gains from past investments are in the cards for today. Lovers will find themselves reconnecting. Your night at home will be full of fun with family, helping you build a stronger bond. Work will keep you busy throughout the day, and your efforts will prove beneficial in front of superiors.

Aquarius

You might have to take a trip somewhere close, because of work. This will give you an opportunity to mingle with other professionals, and you might just receive a better work opportunity. Keep up with your work out routine today, it’s important for you to stay fit. Lovers’ spat will be resolved.

Pisces

The chances of you gaining monetary gifts is high. You will also find yourself being busy with work and working with other people. Students will find themselves inclined towards a new subject. The number 4 will bring in luck today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.