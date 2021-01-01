Horoscope January 1: Scorpio and Leo are in for a surprise today

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - Today you are in for a surprise, lucky for you that you like surprises. Though your companion may not be so adaptable, help them adjust to the situation and get them to relax. In the process, you may find you've suddenly become a mentor.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - You feel confident about yourself which might suggest that you would be tough to get along with. When someone does need to take charge, you won't be shy about stepping up and if it's to defend someone who can't do it for themself, you can be positively formidable.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - The astrological weather is fine infact it couldn't be better. There are some changes that could take place followed by some more change, just the way you like it. While your friend, partner, or neighbor is probably skulking around, do not forget to be nice to them.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - The urge to hibernate is getting stronger, you want to get away as far as possible from the madding crowd. You're in desperate need of some quality time alone. A day with your phone turned off might just do it for you though.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - The universe has a big day planned for you, full of unexpected surprises, messages from old friends, and at least one last-minute turnaround. You may not be happy about some of the situations but you will need to put on a happy face.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - You're the right person to share a secret with becuase you won't tell anyone who is not already in on the secret. And if you don't feel comfortable about telling someone new, you absolutely won't. So when it comes to decide to whom to tell and whom to not, you'll do the right thing.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - At certain times, it's perfectly safe to give over the care of your belongings to the divine power. This is one of those times when keeping very close company with the things that you hold most dear wouldn't be a bad idea, especially if you're traveling.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - These are surprising times and you could be caught off guard. You, of course, won't believe that. You're confident of your position of all you survey. The good news is that if you can do what you already do best, you can hold onto that title and maybe add a couple more.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - You are a fan of sudden, drastic change than anything resembling boredom. So now, when something unexpected comes along, you'll be positively delighted. Give your partner a break if they're not quite as enthusiastic about it, at least, until you give them a reason to be.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - Some people like surprises but not you. You would rather have everything scheduled to go as you expect it to. You've learned that it is not possible and that the way to have any kind of control over what you wish had happened is in your reaction.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Today someone you've been quite fond of could suddenly let you know that the feelings are mutual. Don't forget to say something appropriate like "me too". You'll need to keep up your strength if you're going to keep someone entertained.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - Even though some scientists claim that love is biologically the same as eating large quantities of chocolate. But in your case it wouldn't be nearly as much fun. Forget the chocolate just call that person.