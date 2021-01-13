Horoscope January 13: Virgo will conquer their fear while Aquarius will be on an emotional roller coster

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - A downward mood swing isn't the end of the world, it's just your mind telling you to hit the brakes and take some time to process what you are going through. Finally, you will be able to get in touch with your heart and how it is feeling. The fresh air will clear your mind and help you stay focused on what you really need to think.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - You in a contemplative phase of life but don't worry it will not have a negative affect on your social life. Luckily, one or two of your closest friends are feeling the same and they certainly wouldn't mind hearing from you. So call them up and just start talking. All of you your feelings are in sync with each other.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - Today your feelings on a controversial issue might not be well received so do not bring it up. Right now you don't want to get into details about things with people who might not understand. Protecting yourself from criticism is the right thing to do. There is some aggressive energy around you that you should counter with a diplomatic attitude.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - If you're feeling indecisive about your feelings for someone you should give yourself more time to figure it out. You can't move forward in any type of relationship unless you feel comfortable. Don't be afraid to conclude that this person is not someone you want in your life it might not be the conclusion you hoped for, but it's right for you, and do not compromise on that.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - Today an issue might pop up at home and you should drop everything to address it. Skip the socializing and head home with so much going on, it can be easy to overlook the needs of the people who love you. Someone has a nice surprise waiting for you, so make sure you get home early enough to enjoy it.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - Doing something you're not totally comfortable with on the advice of someone might actually be a good thing for you. Their objective is to see you grow and you could really benefit from it. Conquering your fears doesn't have to be a scary thing besides, they will be right behind you, giving you their support.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - The problems of other people don't interest you too much and even juicy gossip doesn't give you the thrill it used to. Right now you're much more self-involved, which is quite a change for you. Today your mind wants to find a balance and you deserve to be a bit selfish once in a while. You don't have to ignore a friend's call, but you can feel free to let it go to voicemail.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - Do not let yourself feel that everyone else has zoomed ahead of you or that you are not where you should be in terms of your job, your love life, or your personal development. Relax you are doing things in a way that is right for you, and that's important. Don't compare yourself to other people right now, focus on your own goals.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - Your unpredictable imagination may create an idea for your future that is both possible and positive. But sometimes it comes up with darker, worst-case scenarios. So you need to switch things over to the sunnier side of the mental street in order to make any progress. In order to ensure you keep thinking positively, surround yourself with people who get things done.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - Today you're feeling generous which makes you an excellent working partner. You won't be expected to give up much of what you have, but the act of giving will make you feel good and it will help you grow closer to anyone you're sharing something with. Building a stronger connection with someone doesn't always require compromise or sacrifice, but it helps.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Today it will be an emotional roller coster so prepare yourself for being less than terrifically cheerful all the way through the day today. Do not get too hung up when the metaphorical rain hits, you will feel better if you share your deep feelings with someone you trust. Get ready to call a close friend and just like always, they will be there for you just like you are there for them.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - Someone's personal life will stop being entertaining and will become annoying. Their emotional upheaval will too much to handle. Remove yourself from the drama and focus on your own life. By contrast, you'll see that your problems are a blessing. It's time to regain an appreciation for how good you have it.