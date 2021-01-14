Horoscope January 14: For Virgo, good day for finances while Scorpio needs to take risks

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

For more astrological predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar click here:

Aries

It’s a day of firsts. If you’re looking to get into something new, then today is a good day to do it. At work, you might want to pick up a new project under your leadership. When it comes to love, it’s a great day to express your feelings to your partner, or maybe someone you have feelings for. On top of it, since it’s a day of firsts, you might want to delve into working out as well. Pick out a time and try going for a run, or pick up a workout you haven’t done before.

Taurus

You’re going to receive some good news at the beginning of the day today. This is going to be something that will push your health and energies to an all time new high, and will leave you feeling more energetic than ever. Put that energy into your workplace, and your colleagues will see you as a role model. Amongst all the good news, don’t forget to find some time to meditate to keep a peace of mind as well.

Gemini

You are going to be the calm that people need today. At work, there might be some conflicts that will arise; but your calmness and way of handling things is what is going to solve it. There might also be some indecisiveness at home today, which, once again, your calm aura will help resolve. Make sure to offer your unbiased advice today, wherever it’s needed.

Cancer

Your energies are very high today. People are going to see you jumping around at work and ready to solve all problems, which might also help in bringing you to a higher position. Maybe your boss will give you something to lead. With good energies come good health, which means your health is going to be pretty strong today. If you’ve been looking to indulge in a cheat day, then today is a good day to do it. Don’t forget to spend some time with your family.

Leo

Your sense of humour is going to attract a lot of people towards you today. Thanks to this, you will be able to handle any situation that comes towards you. Along with your happiness card beaming throughout the day, your work life will also be pretty smooth. In fact, you might even have to do some teamwork, and help them out with work. At home, things will be relaxing, so spend some time with your loved ones and spread the fun.

Virgo

It’s a good day for finances. If you’ve been waiting for a good time to splurge on something, then do it today. You have an abundance of finances; but don’t forget to put some away for a rainy day. It’s also a good day to treat your partner and your family to something new. You can take them out to dinner, or grab a small gift for people at home.

Libra

Your indecisiveness usually pauses you from doing things, but it’s not going to be like that today. Your mind is going to be very strong, and that’s why you’re going to be able to conquer all issues today. At home, your family might not be able to come to conclusions, but of course, you will be able to help them out. At work, you might even have to go out of your way in convincing people, but they will be convinced. With a strong mind, you will also be able to keep a hold on your finances today.

Scorpio

Take risks today. Luck is on your side, and it’s a great day to go ahead and do that thing you were too scared to do. It’s also a great time to start learning new things. Find a course that attracts you, and engage in it. If not a course, then you can pick up a new sport to learn. Your learning abilities are at an all time high; and this is going to help you in learning anything you want.

Sagittarius

Your curious mind is going to help you get through the day today. You might see some things of injustice happen around you at work, but your questions and answers will help right them. At home, you might feel like someone is not telling you something, so, Sag, it’s time to use your curiosity powers to get it out of them.

Capricorn

You’re focused on your work more than ever, and work is definitely going to be good today. However, it’s a great day to delve into your romantic life as well. If you’ve had your eyes on someone for a while, then today is a good day to tell them about it as all returns will be positive. Keep a check on your health and try to get a workout in today, and of course, don’t forget to eat your greens.

Aquarius

Keep calm, and focus on your long term goal. Your mind is going to be on your work today, but you need to pull it off and focus on your personal life. What do you want to do next? When do you want to settle? Keep an eye out for what your heart wants, and make a note of it. This way you’ll be able to figure out where you want to go next. Don’t think too much about work, your work is going to go great.

Pisces

You’ll find yourself being offered a leadership role at your workplace. It’s been something you’ve been wanting to do for a while. Prioritize well and start getting things done as today will be a very productive day for you. Today is a good day to finalise any business deals, financial work, negotiations etc.