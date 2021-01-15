Horoscope for January 15 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: For Libra and Leo, good things are waiting to happen

As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here.

Aries

You’re more organized than anyone ever thought you’d be. This is working out in your favour. Things are harmonious in both your job and your personal life. Drive your energy in your work right now as you have a lot of it. Take advantage of all the good feelings and luck coming your way.

Taurus

Your opinions are going to matter a lot to others today. People are going to want your opinion today in the work area. Follow your instincts and trust yourself to be right. Whatever you might think of today is going to be the best decision for you and others around you. However, you might want to keep a check on your finances. Even though you might have disposable income, make it a point to keep some aside today!

Gemini

Today, people are going to be attracted to your charisma. Whatever you say at your work will be done. In your love life, you’re going to have a very attractive aura around you, which will attract a lot of new singles towards you. If you have a partner, they’re going to feel a higher sense of attraction towards you today. It’s a good day to balance your work and love life.

Cancer

Most of your day is going to be occupied with fun and frolic today. You’re in the “break” phase of your life where career is good and your personal life is great as well. All you need to do is take some time out and relax, enjoy yourself and spend time with loved ones. Nothing is going to come in your way.

Leo

Keep an open mind today, and keep others in mind before doing things. It’s also a good day to invest in shares and property. This will help build your finances, and keep your financial power strong. You will also feel more energetic than usual, your health being at a great high. Keep up your health by getting some exercise in.

Virgo

You might face a little separation from loved ones and family because of the responsibilities handed over to you at work. You just need a little bit of planning to balance your work life and your personal life. With a little bit of planning everything will work out perfectly.

Libra

Things have been feeling quite constant and boring lately. Don’t worry though. Today you’ll find a new hobby or a new career goal that you’ll set your mind towards. This will keep you busy and interested. You’ll feel focused and confident regarding this venture. Remember to keep it going and don’t pause in the middle.

Scorpio

Face your fears and take on challenges you’ve been holding out on. If there’s a project that you’ve paused for certain reasons, close your eyes and let go of those reasons. If there’s someone you want to talk to romantically, go for it. It’s a happy day for you, and by facing your fears, you will be able to gain a fruitful day.

Sagittarius

In the professional sphere you might face a pang of disappointment. Things might not go your way, but don’t take this to heart. However, your personal life is going to be extremely great today. Your family is going to make you feel loved, and you will feel very content with your life right now, that work wouldn’t really make a difference.

Capricorn

You’re going to be in full power today Cap. You’re going to be pulling the strings in all aspects of your life. People are going to take your opinions into a high power consideration. Take advantage of this and get your things done by others. You’re always pushing and doing things yourself. Take charge and make changes in your leadership skills today both at work, and at home. Spend the time you have left to meditate and keep a calm mind.

Aquarius

Along with your daily work routine, today your attention is going to be on your household issues and personal life. If something has been causing friction for a while, it’s going to get all sorted out today. Just remember to stay calm so you don’t pull things out of proportion. Make time to sort out personal issues that might be hindering your overall productivity. Listen to the person opposite you and make rational decisions.

Pisces

It’s a fun filled day for you Pisces. Things at both work and home are going to be interesting and exciting today. You’ll find yourself taking a break from your daily, boring routine and you will be delving into new hobbies and adventures.