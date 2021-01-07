Horoscope January 7: For Capricorn, its time to make a change; Taurus will have a difficult day

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - One of the best ways to remind yourself that you are the master of your life is by rearranging your life. But before you get annoyed at the prospect of organizing closets and scrubbing the refrigerator, stop and think about it. There is no better way to feel powerful than by improving your living situation.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - If you do not know the fastest route to your happy place, you had better figure it out quick. There could be at least one difficult personality living up to their reputation today. Their demands or preferences are going to complicate something that you thought was quick and simple. You can't get mad, but you can get out of there.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - The person in power right now might not be the person you'd like to see but you can and will still achieve a lot today. Their involvement in your daily life is waning, and when you get done doing your thing, they'll be quite impressed with how professional and focused you are. Today could be the start of a whole new phase of your relationship.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - You might come across someone who reminds you a lot of yourself at a younger age. This person has the same attitude as you and they're stirring up some emotions about the goals you left unconquered in your life. Your heart is open to trying something new, after all, there is no rule that something from your past cannot be your something new.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - The energy you direct at others will always come back to you in some way, shape, or form. It's important to be more mindful of how you interact with others. You don't have to put yourself second to strangers, but you'll find that the more considerate you are to others, the more considerate they will be to you.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - Just because your friend or co-worker doesn't like to toot their own horn doesn't mean you have to keep from singing their praises when you hear about their latest triumph. Show them how proud you are of them and organize a little celebration. Doing something nice for them will make you feel better than you ever expected.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - If you've been waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel to come into view, you might be able to get a glimpse of it today if you keep calm and remain confident about it. Roll up your sleeves and dig in becuase that's the fastest way to the finish line.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - This is a very good day to get what you want, whether it's the attention of a certain someone or just a better parking space. You have got some killer positive energy inside of you right now, and it's creating a protective bubble of good vibes around you. This bright attitude will make a real difference in your day.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - If you get paired up with someone at work or school, your first reaction might be that the two of you are mismatched, though you should stick with it anyway. Sure, it might be uncomfortable for both of you in the beginning, but it's important to learn how to work with people you don't necessarily understand or even get along with.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - A friend has been making some remarkable changes in their life, which could mean you're thinking about making some changes of your own. They have some excellent advice on how to get started in a new direction, so you should pick their brain on the ins and outs of their transformation. Don't be afraid to let someone know you're proud of them.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Take a second look at recent events and you'll finally be able to see them for what they are. It's not easy to be honest with yourself about the mistakes you've made in the past, but it's the best way to grow. If in retrospect you see that you said or did something you regret, make amends today and apologize if necessary.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - If you've been dreaming about making a change in your life, today you could get the chance to make the dream come true. Though, you can't expect any major transformations to happen overnight. If you have unrealistic expectations, you'll only get frustrated.