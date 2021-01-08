Horoscope January 8: Leo need to seize the opportunity, Scorpio must be careful with their secrets

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - Today you will have to take an active role in how the day unfolds and really show people what you're made of. Yes, there could be a few headaches, but it will also provide some action that's been missing in your life. Your blood will be pumping and your brain will be humming.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - Today you will find yourself making choices based on how attractive something is to you, regardless of how much the idealist in you hates that shallow fact. So don't feel guilty, go ahead and pick the prettiest option whether it's a person, place, or thing. Natural beauty will have a powerful effect on you too.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - Things are turning around in your life and these changes might take you in an unexpected direction. That person you thought didn't know you were alive suddenly is super chatty. That bill you were dreading arrives, and it's not nearly as bad as you thought. The good things happening to you might be so subtle that they're beyond comprehension, just do not forget to savor them.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - Today is the beginning of a shift in your perception, and you are starting to see through the games and manipulations people have been using. People are taking you seriously, and they're feeling more comfortable getting you involved in adventurous stuff, so get ready.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - Today, when you see chance to get ahead in life you will take it, no matter how inconvenient it will be or how stuffed your schedule is or how tired you are. Right now, you're meant to be proactive and aggressive. You simply must go out and get what you want, because it will not come to you.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - There is a greater clarity in your life today almost as if a light has suddenly been turned on and things finally make sense. The reason for this could be a new person in your life, but it's more likely that you've simply made a connection between a past trial and what's going on now. In effect, you are in a position to give yourself some good advice.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - Today there is likely to be a lot of activity around you but you won't be directly involved in any of it. This might strike you as bad news but it's actually a very good thing for you to be on the sidelines right now.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - Today you will need to be careful about the people with whom you share your secrets. Even one of your most trusted friends might not be able to resist passing on some juicy news, so keep that in mind before you spill your guts. Everyone will know the real deal soon enough, and then you can say that you knew it all along.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - Everything is falling nicely into place, and you couldn't be having a lovelier day. It is mostly due to the fact that you and all your friends are focusing on the creative side of things and are puttinga a ction to words will take longer. It's wise to not rush ahead of yourself as you could paint yourselves into a corner.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - Right now, it's easier than ever for you to find a fresh way of seeing those you love. Listen to the people you care about and pay attention to what they say they need. Ask them for feedback on your friendship skills and you'll probably hear a lot of praise. Talking less and listening more is the first step toward making partnerships work better in your life.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - If you've been trying to get to know someone better, you need to cover every little detail about them. Take special note of what they're wearing and even their taste in music. These facts will reveal major clues about who they truly are and how you can get closer to them. There will be some inconsistencies but they aren't necessarily red flags.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - Relying on your analytical skills for business and financial decisions is smart, but do not use them when you're contemplating your next romantic move. Logic doesn't apply to human emotions, so think with your heart and be open and honest about what you feel. If you don't like the answer, at least you know that you can move on without any regrets.