Zodiac Insights: Mars Transit In Gemini On August 26 And Its Impact On You

From August 26 for the next 45 days, Mars will be transiting through Gemini. This transit is expected to change the fortunes of the five zodiac signs. According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, from August 26 to October 20, this transit will bring particularly favorable results for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, and Aquarius.

Aries

With Mars transiting the third house of Aries, you will experience an increase in courage and energy. However, be cautious as this could also lead to heightened anger and excitement if not managed well. Your communication skills will improve, leading to better career opportunities. Relationships with siblings will also improve.

Taurus

Mars moving through the second house of Taurus will bring an increase in income and financial stability. Your courage and enthusiasm will help you express your ideas effectively. Harmony with family members is crucial. If you can manage any potential anger and excitement, success is assured.

Cancer

Mars in the twelfth house of Cancer will enhance your self-reflection and spirituality. Your understanding of life's purpose and values will deepen. Efforts to improve communication and understanding in personal relationships will be beneficial. Career advancement and promotions are likely.

Leo

Mars transiting the eleventh house of Leo will boost friendships and relationships. Repairing broken relationships and gaining new connections will be advantageous. Your increased courage and enthusiasm will help you achieve business goals. Keeping anger and excitement in check will lead to success in achieving your objectives.

Aquarius

Mars will transit the fifth house of Aquarius, enhancing creativity. Success will come to any projects you are working on, and any long-standing issues will be resolved. There will also be favorable outcomes in legal matters.