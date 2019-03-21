How to take care of skin and hair post Holi

New Delhi: Holi colours can damage your skin and leave your hair lifeless for days. Use a good moisturizing face wash on your face after playing Holi and apply a clarifying shampoo to rinse colour from hair, say experts.

Aneesh Sheth's CEO, Dr Sheth's and Madhavi Irani, Chief Officer, Content, Nykaa.com, an online all brand make-up store -- have listed out ways to take care of your hair and skin after playing Holi.

* Use a good moisturizing face wash on your face after playing Holi. The colours can be very drying and using soap or harsh facewash can irritate the skin further.

* After deep cleansing, apply a soothing anti-oxidant cream which contains Vitamin E that works to repair and hydrate the skin to keep it soft and supple all day long.

* For a home remedy, mix yoghurt and honey with some rose water and apply it as a mask. This will calm and nourish the skin that has been damaged.

* Use a clarifying shampoo to rinse colour from hair. After using shampoo, apply conditioner on the lengths of hair. Leave on for a couple of minutes and rinse with cold water. Use colour protect conditioner for colour treated hair.

* After your shower, don't forget to apply a nourishing body lotion and face moisturiser as the skin tends to become dry due to excess colour and sun exposure. Applying a good moisturizing cream after your bath will also help restore your skin's lipid balance and soothe irritated skin.

* All that scrubbing can leave your facial skin dry and inflamed. Choose a light face oil, that works best for your skin type, on thoroughly cleansed skin to soothe and hydrate it.

* A simple home remedy to fade stubborn colour that simply won't wash off: Make a mixture of gram flour, sweet almond oil and milk cream in rose water. Apply the paste on the areas where the colour has settled. Let the paste dry on the skin and rub it in circular gently to remove it.