How to watch solar eclipse 2020 live and precautions to be taken during Surya Grahan

New Delhi: The world is witnessing 2020’s first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan now (June 21). It is an annular eclipse, in which only part of the Sun is obscured. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned.

In India, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand will witness it as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.

The duration of solar eclipse is approximately six hours. The first location to see the partial eclipse begins at 9.15 am and at 12.10 pm, the maximum eclipse takes place. The solar eclipse will end at 15:04 pm.

Surya Grahan timings in India:

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 09:15:58

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 10:17:45

Maximum Eclipse - 12:10:04

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 14:02:17

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 15:04:01

(Courtesy: timeanddate.com)

How to watch the solar eclipse online

If you want to witness the solar eclipse online, timeanddate.com and slooh.com are streaming it live. You can also follow the NASA tracker website for the same. Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, has also created a Facebook page and invited viewers to see the solar eclipse live.

Please note: An eclipse should not be seen with the naked eye, maintains NASA as it can cause damage to the eye. Skywatchers should use binoculars, a telescope or optical camera viewfinder with the correct filters or films to watch the eclipse. A normal binocular or telescope should not be used.