Hug Day 2019: Top WhatsApp texts, quotes to say 'I love you'

A warm, comforting hug from your loved ones is all one needs to make his/her day. A tight-warm hug from your beloved alone is enough to convey their love and care for you.

Indeed, it is a silent way of saying "You matter to me".

Apart from bringing a feeling of solace and relief, a hug is also one of the best ways to express your love for your dear ones.

On February 12, the sixth day of Valentine's week, people across the world celebrate the day as 'Hug Day' to express their love and gratitude to those they love and adore.

Here, on the Hug Day, we list some wonderful WhatsApp texts and quotes that you can send to those you want to give a big warm-tight hug today!

Happy Hug day!!!

* Never Wait Until tomorrow to

Hug Someone You Could Hug 2day

Coz When You Give One You

Get One Right Back Your Way.

Happy Hug Day!

* Do You Know?

There Is One Gift Which Can’t Be Given

Without Taking It Back…

That Is Why I Give You Hug

Which Can’t Be Giving Without Taking It Back.

Happy Hug Day!!

* No Matter Where You Are

I’ll Always Find My Way To -

Hug You Tight And Shower You With My Kisses!!!

Happy Hug Day!

* A Hug Is Just A Hug Till U Find The 1 U're Always Thinking Of.

* H- happy feelings shared

U- universally warm & fuzzy

G- great 2 give & 2 receive

S- sure 2 make anyone’s day

I hope this “HUG”. Makes your day brighter.

Happy Hug Day!!

* A sweet friend is like a pillow When you are tired you sleep on it When you are sad you drop tears on it When you are angry you punch it & When you are happy you hug it.