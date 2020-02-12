हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hug Day 2020: Here's how you can celebrate this special day!

With Rose Day kicking off the Valentine Week, on the 12th, Hug Day is celebrated. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: The month of love - February remains much-awaited amongst lovers. Why? Well, that's because the fun-filled Valentine Week, starting from 7th of this month to the 14th has special days dedicated to a special form of love and warmth. With Rose Day kicking off the Valentine Week, on the 12th, Hug Day is celebrated. 

On this special day, take a little time out from your mundane life and celebrate this week with a perfect 'Hug'!

Teddy Hug:

Of course, who would not love a 'teddy hug' on this day! You can surprise your friends or partner by giving them a cute teddy hug. No one will complain, as a hug is the purest form of expression, which shows how much you care.

Tight Hug:

People in love will surely do that. In this season, which is so full of love—give your loved one a tight hug and make them feel the 'happiest' in the world.

Side Hug

If you are not so pally with someone and just want to wish them on this day (don't make a face, while you think why do I have to), you can be cordial at least. A side hug would be just perfect. Spread love this season, not animosity. Remember!

Surprise Hug

This one is the most loved form of hugs. If you haven't disclosed your plan to your loved one as yet—you can surprise them with a sweet hug, but it has to be done in a way they can't see you come for the hug. Got it? A hug from behind while your partner thinks you are away can bring back the lost smile

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Hug Day!

