Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day 2019: Know why it's celebrated

Human Rights Day was adopted at the 1948 United Nations General Assembly. 

Human Rights Day 2019: Know why it&#039;s celebrated
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: Human Rights Day is celebrated across the globe on December 10 every year. It marks to honour the United Nations General Assembly's adoption and proclamation. The day sets out to celebrate equality irrespective of caste, colour, creed, religion and sex.

People celebrate Human Rights Day globally and several cultural events are organised to create awareness about issues concerning Human Rights. The formal establishment of Human Rights Day occurred at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on December 4, 1950.

The day was adopted at the 1948 United Nations General Assembly. It became hugely popular and in 1952, Human Rights Day stamp was issued by the United Nations Postal Administration.

However, in South Africa, the Human Rights Day is celebrated on March 21. It is marked on this date as a rememberance of the Sharpeville massacre which took place on March 21, 1960.

Every year there is a theme dedicated for celebrations. This time the theme for Human Rights Day is Youth Standing Up for Human Rights celebrating the 71st anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

On Human Rights Day, let's hope for a safer and stronger future!

 

 

 

human rights day, Human Rights Day 2019, United Nations, UNDP
