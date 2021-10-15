In Greater Noida, THIS village hails Ravana as tragic hero, mourns on Dussehra and Diwali!

New Delhi: In our country, varied cultures and traditions co-exist peacefully - and this is the beauty of India. There are various mythologies of our rich heritage and culture with many festivals celebrating humanity and solidarity.

On Dussehra or Vijayadashami, we thought of sharing an unusual and less heard place where Ravana is hailed as the tragic hero and Lord Rama is not worshipped.

WHY RAVANA IS HAILED IN GREATER NOIDA VILLAGE?

We all know by heart that Dussehra is celebrated as the victory of good over evil and how Ravana was killed by the virtuous Rama. But in a village named Bisrakh in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh Ravana is the hero and not Lord Rama.

It is believed that Ravana was born here and later he went on rule the golden city—Sri Lanka. The people of Bisrakh idolise Ravana and mourn our country's two biggest festivals—Dussehra and Diwali as a mark to pay respects to the Maha Brahmin—Ravana.

They mourn Ravana's death on these two festivals while the rest of India burns the ten-headed Brahmin's effigy along with Meghnath (his son) and Kumbhkaran (his younger brother).

According to local legend, Ravana was born to Vishrava and Kaikesi. He was the grandson of Pulastya. It is believed that Bisrakh derived its name from Vishravas, Ravana's father, who worshipped Lord Shiva. He even spent his childhood in the village.

The legend has it that Vishravas once found a linga in the forest and established the Bisrakh Dhaam, also known as an abode of God.

Vishravas, a Brahmin was married to Kaikesi a rakshasa princess. Vishravas's elder son by the first wife was Kubera, better known as the god of wealth, who ruled Lanka until Ravana became the king.

Interestingly, as per local belief, fire sacrifices or call it yajnas as you may please, are held during the festival of Navratri, praying to Lord Shiva's linga form as a homage to Ravana.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami!