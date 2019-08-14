Independence Day 2019: Whatsapp/ Text messages to spread patriotic fervour

August 15 is a special date for every Indian heart. The day stands for India's Independence and is celebrated each year with much gusto and fervour. The magic of the tricolor takes over and each Indian citizen is brimming with patriotism on this day.

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2019, here are some Whatsapp/ Text messages to help you spread patriotism among your near and dear ones.

1) This Independence Day, let us recall our glorious past, remember all those who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle and helped us in getting a sovereign identity. Jai Hind.

2) As our nation turns a year older, let us all unite to make India the most beautiful nation in this world. Jai Hind.

3) This Independence Day, let us pledge to keep our neighbourhood clean and tidy. This would, in turn, keep diseases at bay and make India prettier and healthier. Jai Hind.

4) Independence Day is not just about flaunting our patriotic zest or a one-day celebration. We shall understand the true meaning of Independence only if we acknowledge the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters, the thankless services of our defence forces and the infinite contributions of our farmers. Ignite the undying spirit of nationalism within. Jai Hind.

5) We can contribute a lot towards nation-building by:

- paying our taxes on time

- taking care of public property

- taking an active part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

- preserving national monuments and heritage sites

- celebrating the diverse cultures and traditions of our country

And last but not the least, respecting the law of the land. Jai Hind.

6) As she turns 72, let us pledge to walk towards the path of development and bring glory to Mother India. And before we celebrate her 75th birth anniversary, let us promise to make her a superpower. ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Humara’ indeed. Jai Hind.

7) Paint me saffron, Paint me white, Paint me green. This Independence Day, Dear Mother India, paint me with the joyful colours that define the diverse beauties of our multi-cultural nation. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

8) Our great epics, philosophy, discoveries, education and spirituality have inspired mankind across the globe. I take pride in being a part of a nation that has spread the ethos of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam. And as Mother India turns 70, here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Independence Day.

9) जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गादपि गरीयसी

Janani Janma-bhoomi-scha Swargadapi Gariyasi

Today as Maa Bharati turns 72, let us evoke Lord Rama’s words that mean “mother and motherland are greater than heaven”.

There’s none as beautiful and compassionate like you, Dear Mother India. Salute to you.

10) Only by preserving our culture, tradition, ideology and values shall we be able to uphold the dignity of individuality of our country. So there is a need into instiling pride among today’s generation by reviving our native languages, food, music, dance, arts and attire. Go the desi way! Take pride in being an Indian.

A very Happy Independence day to everyone.