Independence Day 2024: A Step-by-Step Guide To Download Your Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate

Happy Independence Day 2024: The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a nationwide initiative to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes during the 78th Independence Day celebrations. In 2022, the Ministry of Culture introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75 years of India's independence. This event was held in conjunction with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. This year the campaign started on August 9, 2024, and will run till August 15, 2024. To participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, you need to register on the official website, harghartiranga.com. The registration process is simple and can be completed in a few minutes. Once you have registered, you will be able to download a certificate of participation.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Here Are The Steps On How To Register Download Your Certificate:

- Go to the official website, harghartiranga.com.

- Click on the "Register" button.

- Enter your name, email address, and mobile number.

- Click on the "Submit" button.

- You will receive a verification code on your mobile number. Enter the verification code and click on the "Verify" button.

- You will be registered for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

- You can now download your certificate of participation by clicking on the "Download Certificate" button.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a great way to show your patriotism and celebrate India's Independence Day. By hoisting the national flag at your home, you will be contributing to the nation-building process and inspiring others to do the same.

Har Ghar Tiranga 2024: Check Rules Here

- The flag should not be torn, it should be clean.

- The flag should not be bowed / anyone’s salute should be bowed.

- No other flag shall be flown at par with or higher than the Tricolour/National Flag. and further that no flower garland or any other object including any symbol made of it shall be placed above the National Flag at the hoisting of the Flag.

- The tricolor will not be used for decoration on a plate or in any other way in any ceremony or festival etc.

- The National Flag (Tricolor) cannot be kept down (ground, floor) on land or water. They should not touch the flag while hoisting the tricolor.

- A pole or pole on which the tricolor is hoisted, no other flag should be hoisted on it.

- The national flag (tricolor) of the country shall not be used for any such dress, which is worn below the waist

Here Are Some Tips For Participating In The Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign:

- Hoist the national flag in a prominent place in your home.

- Take a selfie with the flag and share it on social media with the hashtag #HarGharTiranga.

- Invite your friends and family to participate in the campaign.

- Organize a flag hoisting ceremony in your community.

- Make donations to organizations that support the welfare of the nation.

- By following these tips, you can make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a truly memorable event.

