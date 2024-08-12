Advertisement
Independence Day 2024 Quiz: Test Your Knowledge With Common GK Questions

On this 78th Independence, We have created an interesting quiz for you to test your knowledge about India's Independence. Whether you are a student or just curious one, join in and discover new facts about our nation's history.    

This interactive history quiz will take you back to the past, where you will discover the incredible events, courageous heroes, and significant milestones that shaped our nation's struggle for Independence.

So, are you ready to test your knowledge and uncover the secrets of India's freedom struggle? Take these quiz and discover the incredible story of how our nation became the free and vibrant country we knows today!

Q1. When did Britishers came to India?

Ans- August 24, 1608  

Q2. For how many years India was under British Rule?

Ans- 200 years

Q3. Who was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence?

Ans- Clement Attlee

Q4. When was Non-Cooperation Movement started?

Ans- 1920.

Q5. When was Gandhi Irwin Pact signed?

Ans- 5th March 1931  

Q6. Who among the following played Shehnai at the celebration of Indian Independence Day 1947?

Ans- Bismillah Khan

Q7. Which freedom fighter is famously known for his role in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

Ans- Shaheed Udham Singh

Q8. Which revolutionary leader was known as ‘The Lion of Punjab’?

Ans- Lala Lajpat Rai    

Q9. When did India got freedom from Colonial rule?

Ans- 1947

Q10. Who have been given the title of ‘Father of Nation’ as a tribute for his selfless contribution to the freedom struggle of India?

Ans- Mahatma Gandhi

