हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bibhu Mohapatra

Indian jewels sparkle at NYFW ramp

Indian jewels sparkled at popular designer Bibhu Mohapatra's show at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) ramp.

Indian jewels sparkle at NYFW ramp

New York: Indian jewels sparkled at popular designer Bibhu Mohapatra's show at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) ramp.

Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi unveiled their new jewelry line at the fashion extravaganza in a show organized in association with Forevermark.

Over 40 jewelry pieces in 18 karat white and rose gold were curated specifically for creations by Mohapatra, who celebrated his tenth-anniversary collection by getting his clients to bring his gowns to life.

Mohaptra's Fall Winter 2019 collection was inspired by his trip to Mount Stewart, UK.

Tags:
Bibhu MohapatraNew York Fashion WeekMohaptra's Fall Winter 2019
Next
Story

Dressing tips for Valentine's Day date

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi