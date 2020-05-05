India's favourite amusement park continues to entertain its patrons through EsselWorld LIVE!

EsselWorld, India's first amusement park that has entertained over 40 million guests for the past 30 years has never stopped entertaining its guests and it never will. Even post the lockdown, the amusement park is routing its way through to reach out to its patrons ensuring EsselWorld is as amusing as it has always been!

Watch out for space 'EsselWorld LIVE' on the Instagram page of this wonderful amusement park to get your dose of entertainment where magicians, dancers, singers and more perform live and interact with their fans on @esselworldoffical.

EsselWorld kick-started with EsselWorld LIVE along with well-known digital magician Ketan Lotia on 12th of April who showcased his skills with his witty tricks and illusions. Post that EsselWorld LIVE reached to a new height by associating with Book My Show for all the upcoming shows.

The next one was with renowned dancer and actor Raghav Juyal a week later who did live streaming which was a huge success! He not only interacted with his fans but also showed his dance moves, especially his popular 'slow-mo' step which is loved by everyone. Dancer and choreographer Abhishri Sen too put up a dance tutorial for her fans and also called up her trainer and renowned choreographer Mudassar Khan to interact with fans during a live streaming session. Rupali Jagga, better known as the 'Shakira of India' sang to some of the most popular Bollywood numbers in her live stream.

Making EsselWorld LIVE as a permanent property, the amusement park has more in store for its patrons! Considering it covers all the genres of entertainment and edutainment, the amusement park has also got fitness into its kitty.

Vishal Karawade, a popular Zumba instructor will be taking a live session on 28th April 2020 while Aradhna Sharma, a 'Yogic Friend' will be conducting a yoga session along with an interaction on stress and anxiety levels that each one of us are facing at home due to lockdown. Watch out for a live streaming performance by "Ishq Sufiyana" song fame, singer Kamal Khan on 2nd May 2020, 6.30 pm onwards if music is your thing.

Lockdown has bogged down the kids with lesser options in hand, while parents have been finding it difficult to manage their anxiety, irritation and over and above teach them the study material provided by schools for the next academic year. Mommy Blogger, Tanya Khubchandani of Mommydairies will be interacting with mothers and other mommy influencers on how to deal with such situations on 8th of May 2020.

To keep up the weekend vibe and ensure you don't miss out on a party just because you are quarantined at home, EsselWorld is also bringing to you Bollywood's favourite DJ, DJ Notorious for live streaming on 9th May 8.00 pm onwards! So put on your best outfit, your dancing shoes, video call your friends and let the party begin! Ever thought of learning calligraphy but you never could? Here's your chance of learning the art of calligraphy through a live workshop that will be conducted on 18th and 20th May 2020 by renowned calligraphy master, Achyut Pallav.

“We at EsselWorld are glad to share that being an entertainment destination, we are ensuring that we never stop entertaining our guests even at the time of quarantine. EsselWorld Live is a unique concept that lets the entire world experience the unlimited fun and entertainment that we offer not only at the Park but even digitally. We have tapped into various fields and sources of entertainment that allows us to bring the best to our followers. We intend to continue amusing everyone through EsselWorld Live even in the long run”, said Mr Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd.

Watch out for the EsselWorld Live space regularly to know more on the upcoming live streaming session.