International Coffee Day 2022: Top places in Dubai which offer best brew!

International Coffee Day 2022 is celebrated on October 1 and coffee lovers can already smell their hot cuppa of brew! Coffee binds people together not just in our country but globally. So Dubai is celebrating the beverage in its own unique way. The traditional Arabic gahwa is a staple of the Middle Eastern cultural DNA and is a big part of the city's identity. Famed for its distinctive cafés providing Instagramable experiences, alongside a range of delicious pastries, sweet delicacies, and baked goods Dubai has a lot of offers brewing. Fans of the humble bean can indulge and participate in workshops and events dedicated to their favourite beverage.

World Coffee Day as some call it, is marked to promote coffee as a beverage, with events now occurring in places around the world. The first official date was 1 October 2015, as agreed by the International Coffee Organization and was launched in Milan, as per Wikipedia.

Curated below are the top Coffee experiences in Dubai:

Traditional coffee experiences in Dubai

The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Cultural Understanding Learn about Emirati culture and traditions at SMCCU over a cultural meal. Visits will include plenty of insight from the local hosts on the history and customs of Dubai and the UAE, as well as a chance to sip traditional gahwa, find out more about the national dress and ask questions.

Arabian Tea House

Try a traditional Emirati breakfast washed down with gahwa as you journey into Dubai’s past in this quaint teahouse in Al Fahidi, one of Dubai’s most historic neighbourhoods.

Coffee Museum Dubai

Learn about the history and cultural significance of coffee to the region in the heart of Dubai’s cultural district.

Coffee workshops & tastings

KAVE

This unique concept café in the trendy arts district Alserkal Avenue is focused on great coffee, sustainability and upcycling, and serves a comprehensive range of Fairtrade and environmentally coffee blends.

Raw Coffee Company

The Raw Coffee Company offers a range of immersive experiences, allowing people to learn all about unique coffee origins, hone their barista skills and participate in tasting sessions.

Coffee Masterclass: From Seed to Cup – Black Coffee by Café Younes

Offering insight into every element of the bean’s brewing, grinding and growing process, this detailed masterclass is a must for coffee aficionados.

Coffee culture

Comptoir 102

Part concept store, part organic café, Comptoir 102 is a stylish destination for health and environmentally conscious coffee lovers and is the perfect place to pick up everything from organic treats, quirky home décor, trendy clothing and delicate pieces of jewellery.

Amongst Few

This cafe space is also home to one-off edition sneakers and lifestyle brands. Located on Al Wasl Road in the Jumeirah neighbourhood visitors will find delicious coffee and healthy cuisine presented in a laid-back setting.

Nightjar

A lively destination for caffeine lovers located in the heart of Alserkal Avenue, Nightjar showcases bespoke coffee, coffee paraphernalia, along with delicious food. Instagramable coffee experiences

Forever Rose

Serving premium beverages and delicious delicacies, this café in the Boxpark district is a show-stopping optical illusion, giving the appearance that the entire restaurant is designed as a 2D illustration, presenting plenty of Instagrammable moments.

Sketch Art Café

Kids and adults can get in touch with their creative side at this fun venue, allowing coffee drinkers to draw or paint their own cups which are then displayed across the café, or can be taken home.

XVA Art Café

This rustic vegan and vegetarian café is a chic Instaworthy coffee spot with olive trees and artworks decorating the space.