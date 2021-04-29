हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
International Dance Day 2021

International Dance Day 2021: History and Significance

Each year International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 to celebrate dance and enjoy an art form that cuts across political, cultural and ethnic barriers.

International Dance Day 2021: History and Significance
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Each year International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 to celebrate dance and enjoy an art form that cuts across political, cultural and ethnic barriers.

Dance is both an art form and amazing exercise - which helps bring people together and celebrate their happiness and also express their various emotions.

History of International Dance Day

International Dance Day was first commemorated in 1982  by the Dance Committee of ITI. It is celebrated on 29 April each year to mark the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), who is the creator of modern ballet. 

Significance of International Dance Day

International Dance Day aims to spread the message of the numerous benefits of dance, to celebrate dance as a stress buster, way of celebrating happiness and expressing oneself and as an activity that brings people together. This universal form of performing arts cuts across political, cultural and ethnic barriers.

International Dance Day Celebration

Each year, the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI selects an outstanding choreographer or dancer to circulate a message throughout the world. The author of the message is selected by the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI. The message is translated into numerous languages and circulated worldwide.

However, this year, citing the COVID 19 pandemic, the International Dance Day events will be held on virtual platforms.

