INTERNATIONAL DAY OF CHARITY 2024

International Day Of Charity 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
International Day Of Charity 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate Image by Unsplash

September 5th is celebrated as the International Day of Charity, which encourages acts of compassion all throughout the world and emphasises the value of humanitarian efforts. In order to prevent disease, save lives, safeguard children, and assist vulnerable communities, charities are important. This day raises awareness of the impact they have and invites everyone to participate, reminding us that any action, no matter how tiny, can make a difference.

International Day Of Charity 2024: Significance 

The International Day of Charity seeks to promote global solidarity, support for charitable causes, and an increase in social responsibility on a global scale. This day provides a special chance for individuals, organisations, and companies to take part in charitable events taking place all around the world. The United Nations established the day to draw attention to the UN's important role in supporting humanitarian efforts around the world, especially on this specific date. The United Nations emphasises the crucial role of charity and motivates community action to make a difference through awareness-raising events, educational projects, and donation drives.

International Day Of Charity 2024: History 

In 2012, the United Nations instituted the International Day of Charity as a way to recognize the global humanitarian efforts of organisations, choosing September 5th as the anniversary of Mother Teresa's passing. In addition to honouring her lifetime commitment to giving back, this day draws attention to the work done by numerous organisations throughout the world and invites the public to get involved by making donations, volunteering, and spreading awareness for important reasons. In 1950, Mother Teresa established the Missionaries of Charity. Members of this international community make vows of poverty, chastity, obedience, and a unique commitment to serve "the poorest of the poor." 

International Day Of Charity 2024: Ways To Celebrate 

  1. Donate - If it's within your means, give money to those in need on this particular day. 
  2. Engage - Contribute to local or global charitable organisations by organising your own fundraising events or by attending theirs. 
  3. Raise Funds - To gather money, try straightforward fundraising concepts like bake sales, fun runs, or individual challenges like skydiving. 
  4. Social Media - Use  social media to help spread awareness about these important efforts. 
