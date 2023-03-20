International Day Of Happiness 2023: List Of 20 Happiest And Unhappiest Countries In The World, Where Does India Stand? Check Rankings Here

World Happiness Report 2023 is out and Finland has topped the list again. The first World Happiness Report was published in 2012, more than ten years ago. Since then, the UN has published an annual list of the world's happiest nations, or the places where people are, on average, happier than in other places. Many countries have experienced long-lasting pandemics, natural disasters, and wars over that time, but the UN and governments around the world are still dedicated to figuring out what exactly makes people happier so they can create policies to improve wellbeing.

Which Is World’s Happiest Country?

According to World Happiness Report rankings, which are mostly based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll, Finland is the happiest nation in the world for the sixth consecutive year. The report uses six metrics to explain its findings: a healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support, low corruption, generosity in a community where people look out for one another, and freedom to make important life decisions. The Nordic nation and its neighbours Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway all score very well on these metrics.

6 Metrics To Measure Happiness Of The Country

- Real GDP per capita

- Social support

- Healthy life expectancy

- Freedom to make life choices

- Generosity

- Perceptions of corruption

Where Does India Stands?

Although, India has gained prominence on the global platform and is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world but it is among the least happy country. According to the World Happiness Report 2022, India ranks 136th eigth from the bottom of the list lagging behind its neighbouring nations like- Nepal, China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Despite changing administrations and the appearance of economic growth, this fall has nonetheless occurred. There are numerous factors contributing to India's decline and "chronic misery," including rapid urbanisation, poverty, increased city congestion, growing pollution, an ageing population, the high cost of health care, an increase in crime, particularly against women and minorities, and others. Low "GDP per capita," "Social Support," and "Health Life expectancy" are also the main contributors to the demise of the nation. On the plus side, however, our ranking for "Freedom to make life choices" has significantly increased from 56 in 2018 to 37 in 2021, which is reflected in our score. Nonetheless, corruption is a persistent issue, and it is now even more widely perceived.

World’s 20 Happiest Countries in 2023

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Israel

5. Netherlands

6. Sweden

7. Norway

8. Switzerland

9. Luxembourg

10. New Zealand

11. Austria

12. Australia

13. Canada

14. Ireland

15. United States

16. Germany

17. Belgium

18. Czech Republic

19. United Kingdom

20. Lithuania

World’s 20 Unhappiest Countries in 2023

1. Afghanistan

2. Lebanon

3. Sierra Leone

4. Zimbabwe

5. Congo

6. Botswana

7. Malawi

8. Comoros

9. Tanzania

10. Zambia

11. Madagascar

12. India

13. Liberia

14. Ethiopia

15. Jordan

16. Togo

17. Egypt

18. Mali

19. Gambia

20. Bangladesh