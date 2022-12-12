International Day of Neutrality 2022: Theme, history, significance of this day

International Day of Neutrality 2022: Observed annually on December 12, the International day of neutrality seeks to strengthen peace and security at a global level. The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness of the importance of neutrality in intergovernmental relations and aims to develop peaceful, friendly, and mutually beneficial relations between different countries of the world. The observance of this day was initiated by the United Nations which defines neutrality as the legal status resulting from a state's abstention from any kind of participation in a war between other states.

International Day of Neutrality 2022: History

The International Day of Neutrality was proposed by Turkmenistan which since 1995 has been recognised by the United Nations as a permanent neutral state. The proposal was approved by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on February 2, 2017. And, the day was proclaimed on December 12, 2017, by Resolution 71/275, which also highlighted the link between peacekeeping and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Moreover, the resolution recognised how some states' national neutrality policies can improve global peace and security and play a significant role in promoting friendly ties between countries around the globe.

International Day of Neutrality 2022: Significance

Neutrality has a significant role in fostering an environment of peace, security, and mutually beneficial interactions within different countries. The observance of this day is crucial in light of rising crises and political unrest.

The International Day of Neutrality educates the general public and countries on the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty and sovereign equality of states, territorial integrity, self-determination, and non-interference in the internal affairs of any State. It also stresses the importance of defending, promoting, and encouraging peaceful resolution of international disputes in such a manner that international peace and security are at risk.

International Day of Neutrality 2022: Theme

According to the United Nations, the theme of this year's International Day of neutrality is “Preventive diplomacy" which is the diplomatic action taken to prevent disputes from escalating into conflicts, as well as limiting the spread of conflicts; as well as “mediating” in inter and intra-state conflicts at all stages, and “peacekeeping” that has flourished in the decade following the end of the Cold War in 1991.