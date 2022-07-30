International Friendship Day 2022: Even if it "hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year," true friends are always "there for you". And this isn't just a catchphrase of the show 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' that became synonymous of friendship, it's true of life as well. Today is International Friendship Day, and while we celebrate our friends every day, there's no harm in reaching out to those beautiful pals today and letting them know how much they mean to you!

International Friendship Day 2022: DATE

July 30 is celebrated as International Friendship Day. The day was first proposed in 1958 by an international civil organisation World Friendship Crusade, which campaigns to foster a culture of peace by promoting friendship. The General Assembly of the United Nations formally adopted the International Day of Friendship in 2011. In India, as in some other countries, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, it has fallen on August 7.

Significance of Friendship Day in context of The United Nations

"Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good," the United Nations mentions.

Top 5 quotes on Friendship:

I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light. - Helen Keller

A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails. - Donna Roberts

Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer. -Jean de La Fontaine

Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them. -Anna Taylor

Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love. —Jane Austen



Cute messages to share on Friendship Day:

In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips. - Unknown

We’ve been friends for so long I can’t remember which one of us is the bad influence. -Unknown

Best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with and still have the best time. - Unknown

I knew when I met you an adventure was going to happen - Winnie The Pooh

