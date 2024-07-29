International Friendship Day 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Celebrate

The United Nations has recognized July 30 as International Friendship Day, which is observed worldwide on that day. This day serves to highlight the value of international friendships and understanding, as well as the idea that friendships across peoples, nations, cultures, and individuals can encourage efforts toward peace while building bridges between communities.

International Day Of Friendship 2024: Significance

On National Friendship Day, people celebrate friendship and its value in providing emotional support, mental health, and personal development. Friendships make life happier, less stressful, and help people feel like they belong. By commemorating this day, we can deepen our friendships, show our gratitude, and recognize the value of our friends. This day honours all friends, regardless of whether they give up their time, confront us when we're being stubborn, or provide us with support from afar. Everybody's definition of friendship and its relationships are unique, which gives way to a variety of traditions and celebrations.

International Day Of Friendship 2024: History

In order to serve as a constant reminder of the good in the world, the United Nations adopted the International Day of Friendship in 2011. Originally established by Hallmark in 1919 as a day for people to honor friendship by sending cards, the celebration actually began over a century ago. The custom had vanished by 1940. Though many nations celebrate it on the first Sunday in August, Winnie the Pooh was chosen as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations in 1998. The UN formally acknowledged July 30th as International Friendship Day in April 2011. The power of friendship is an everlasting force that unites people across boundaries and cultural divides by encouraging kindness and unity.

International Day Of Friendship 2024: Ways To Celebrate

Show Kindness To Others - Make an effort to smile for your friends by reaching out to them. This could be texting a friend you haven't spoken to in a long time or sharing a cup of tea.

Make New Friends - Meet new people in honour of the International Day of Friendship. Attend a local community event to meet new people or use the Internet to connect with like-minded individuals.

Get Together For Buddies - If your friends are far away, send them a card or ask them to come over for dinner. As a way of saying thanks for their friendship, enjoy delicious food and beverages together.