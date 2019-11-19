close

International Men's Day

International Men's Day 2019: Best WhatsApp, Facebook for your male friends

The nineteenth of November is celebrated as International Men's Day. And on this occasion, manhood is celebrated and the power of goodness of men is acknowledged across the globe.

Though men don't need a specific day for celebrations, November 19 asserts the importance of the presence of the men in our lives 

On this International Men's Day, send these special messages to the lovely men in your life - he could be your father, brother, friend, uncle, son, grandfather or husband.

Check out some messages here and pick the ones that best suit your sentiments:

1) I can’t really fathom life without you. Thank you for making me the person I am today. Here’s wishing the most important man in my life a very Happy men's Day.

2) You made me realise my own worth by adding values to my dreams and aspirations. I couldn’t have asked for more. I thank God for making you a part of my life. A very Happy Men's Day to the force that relentlessly nourishes me with goodness.

3) I managed to exist until you walked into my life. I can’t thank you enough for making me LIVE to the fullest. Here’s wishing the soul of my life a very Happy Men's Day.

4) On this International Men's Day, I would like to thank God for blessing me immensely loving men who have helped me shape my life beautifully.

5) I succeeded in my life because I had you behind me. You showed confidence in my abilities and it is you who have made my success possible. Though I can thank you until my last breath, here’s taking a lovely opportunity to thank you on International Men's Day.

 

International Men's Daymen's day messagesmen's day quoteshappy men' day
