International Men's Day 2022: Self-care isn't only for women! 5 ways in which men can practice self-love

Washington: International Men's Day, celebrated on November 19 each year, is a day to celebrate the contributions men make to society and to bring attention to problems that impact men and boys around the world. The purpose of this day is to honour the importance of men`s sacrifice and dedication. Men frequently overlook the importance of practising self-care, or taking care of their health and well-being, while caring for every member of the family and carrying out numerous duties and obligations. Because males have historically perceived self-care as fancy and "too feminine," they may not even know where to start, and as a result, they may feel that they are less important than women and so don't take care of themselves as much. However, MEN too require occasional pampering. Men must also take care of their physical, mental, and emotional health, just like women do. Take a look at these super simple, yet helpful tips for men to exercise self-love this International Men's Day.

1) Set up a bedtime routine: The most crucial part of self-care is sleep, yet it's also likely the one that gets the least attention. Making a nocturnal routine will not only help you refresh quickly, but it will also make you feel rested, help you keep a healthy weight, encourage good eating habits, and increase your energy and productivity. So, sip on some soothing herbal tea, cosy up under a weighted blanket, and read or listen to soothing music to help you relax.



2) Indulge yourself in your favourite activity: Make time for the things that make you happy, whether they are sports, art, or nature trips. Doing what you love can improve your memory, increase your self-assurance, give your life more purpose, boost your productivity, and ultimately make you happy. If you`re a busy man balancing numerous roles, indulge in these pleasures once a week.

3) Build up a skincare routine: Your skin will look younger and more fresh with the help of a skincare routine. Additionally, it guards against sun damage. It makes a huge difference to stock up on a few essentials like beard oil, sunscreen, moisturiser, and face cleanser. Additionally, taking the time each day to care for your skin might provide you with that peaceful minute to yourself in the middle of a busy day.

4) Exercise every day: Many of us are aware that exercise releases endorphins, which improve our mood, but this does not require us to spend hours at the gym. In addition to giving you a physical break if you spend most of your day hunched over a computer, getting up and stretching or taking a short walk can also help release endorphins, which is a wonderful mental break.

5) Make a diet plan: Reduce your risk of heart disease, one of the main causes of death, by eating a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables every day. The greatest and easiest approach to give your body the extra nutrients it needs is to eat a range of foods that are different shades of colour.