International Women’s Day 2022: Read inspiring quotes by indomitable women

New Delhi: International Women's Day is celebrated each year on March 8 and it commemorates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Women’s Day aims to spread the message of gender equality and work towards making a better society where there is no gender bias.

Also known as the International Working Women's Day, on this day women and womanhood are celebrated and cherished. People acknowledge the integral role that they play in all aspects of the world and try to eliminate the patriarchal structures that inhibit women from living their life on their own terms and not being discriminated against.

On this day, the essence and spirit of being a woman should be celebrated and what better way to start your day by reading some of the most inspiring quotes.

Here's the compilation of top quotes and messages by powerful women in the world which will encourage you to make bold choices and stand by them.

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” –Hillary Clinton

“A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” –Coco Chanel

“Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” –Emma Watson

“Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” –Maya Angelou

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” –Michelle Obama

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness.” -Oprah Winfrey

"If you want to lift the performance of the organisation, you have to lift yourself...my message to my team was always meet my bar, and that bar would constantly be moved up." -Indra Nooyi

“We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead.” -Beyonce

“There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness and the nerve to never take no for an answer.” -Rihanna

“Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on.” -Serena Williams