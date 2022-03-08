International Women’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, greetings, messages and status to share

New Delhi: Each year March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day to commemorate the achievements of women across all age-groups, race and class and caste. Women’s Day advocates to recognize, value and respect the immense yet often neglected contribution that women have in society. It also promises to fight against gender biases and all other restrictive and discriminatory practices that women are subjected to in our society on a daily basis. Each year the United Nations, comes out with a specific theme for International Women’s Day. This year, UN Women have called for “climate action for women, by women” under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

The statement by the UN read, "women and girls experience the greatest impacts of the climate crisis as it amplifies existing gender inequalities and puts women’s lives and livelihoods at risk. Across the world, women depend more on, yet have less access to, natural resources, and often bear a disproportionate responsibility for securing food, water, and fuel.”

On the occasion of Women’s Day, here are a few greetings, quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with others.



To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy Women's Day.

We all know that this world would mean nothing without a woman or a girl. Women are stronger than anyone can imagine. Let's celebrate their endless power today. Happy Women's day.

Being a woman itself is a superpower. Happy Women's Day to the superhero in my life!

You are the real architect of my life. I admire you for everything you do for our family. Happy Women's Day!

When I think about an empowered woman, no personality comes to mind. For me, you are my superhero. Happy Women’s Day!

There are so many times when we don’t fully appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thank you to all the magnificent women! Happy Women’s Day!

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved”, said B.R Ambedkar. A very Happy Women’s Day to you!

She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and that she is “You”. Happy Women’s Day.

"There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - Virginia Woolf

"I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Brontë

“Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.: - G.D. Anderson

“There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself.” - Hannah Gadsby