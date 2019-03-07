International Women's Day 2019: Best SMS, Whatsapp messages for the lovely ladies you know

New Delhi: The eighth day of March is celebrated as International Women's Day. And on this occasion, womanhood is celebrated and the power of the feminine is acknowledged across the globe.

In India, women are traditionally referred to as Lakshmi, the one who symbolises goodness, prosperity and infinite power.

Though womanhood doesn’t need a specific day for celebrations, March 8 asserts the importance of the presence of the femininity that not just gives birth to new life but also nurtures it with love, care and warmth.

On this International Women's Day, send these special messages to the lovely women in your life - she could be your mother, sister, friend, aunt, daughter, grandma or wife.

Check out some messages here and pick the ones that best suit your sentiments:

*I can’t really fathom life without you. Thank you for making me the person I am today. Here’s wishing the most beautiful lady in my life a very Happy Women's Day.

*You made me realise my own worth by adding values to my dreams and aspirations. I couldn’t have asked for more. I thank God for making you a part of my life. A very Happy Women's Day to the feminine force that relentlessly nourishes me with goodness.

*If ever I have hurt you with harsh words or bad behaviour, please accept my sincere apologies. When I look back, I realise what a waste my life could have been, had you not been there to pick me up from my slumber. Here’s wishing my lifeline a very Happy Women's Day.

*Dear women, you certainly are manifestations of the divine in human form. The way you effortlessly make even the toughest of jobs look like child’s play, highlight your determination and will to overcome all odds no matter how adverse they are. Happy Women's Day to all of you.

*I managed to exist until you walked into my life. I can’t thank you enough for making me LIVE to the fullest. Here’s wishing the soul of my life a very Happy Women's Day.

*She plays a variety of roles in people’s lives and leaves distinct indelible impressions. None can replace her or step into her shoes! As a mother, sister, daughter, friend, aunt, grandmother and wife, a woman excels in the wide spectrum of characters during her lifetime and each of them has a matchless appeal. Here’s thanking all the wonderful women in my life very Happy Women's Day.

*On this International Women's Day, I would like to thank God for blessing me immensely loveable ladies who have helped me shape my life beautifully. A very Happy Women's Day to the lovely women in my life.

*I succeeded in my life because I had faith in your faith. You showed confidence in my abilities and it is you who has made by success possible. Though I can thank you until my last breath, here’s taking a lovely opportunity to thank you on International Women's Day.

*I draw inspiration from all to the women in my life who have relentlessly supported me in all my endeavours and helped me realise my dreams. Here’s wishing all the adorable women a Happy Women's Day.

On this International Women's Day, I vow to take a strong stand against those who abuse, ridicule, belittle and insult women. Chivalry is not about flaunting a toned physique but a lot about how a man conducts himself when women are around.