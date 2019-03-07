हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
international women's day 2019

International Women's Day 2019: Inspirational quotes by powerful women in the world

Check out the quotes 

International Women&#039;s Day 2019: Inspirational quotes by powerful women in the world

New Delhi: International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 across the globe. Also known as the International Working Women's Day—this is the day when you take some time out and make your female friends feel special. The essence and spirit of being a woman should be celebrated on this day, and what better way to start your day by reading some of the most inspiring quotes.

Here's the compilation of top quotes and messages by powerful women in the world which will encourage you to make bold choices and stand by them.

 

Tags:
international women's day 2019women's day 2019women' day quotes
Next
Story

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 7, 2019

Must Watch

PT14M51S

Blast in Jammu and Kashmir bus stand; 18 injured