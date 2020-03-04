International Women's Day 2020: How Bollywood celebrates the joy of womanhood through films

New Delhi: The day to celebrate womanhood is here. March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day every year and is dedicated to women across the globe. Be it your mother, sister, friend or colleague, don't forget to wish the inspiring women in your life on this very special day.

So, today on this very special occasion, let's take a look at the times when Bollywood celebrated the joy of womanhood

'Mardaani 2'

'Mardani 2' is an important film that celebrates women empowerment. Headlined by Rani Mukerji, it dealt with a social issue. For the film, Rani reprised her role of the brave cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot touched a chord with the viewers as this promises to be an edgy thriller.

'Queen'

Who can forget the story of the girl next door Rani, going on her honeymoon alone after her fiance calls off their wedding. 'Queen' is a film that celebrates the joys of womanhood and teaches us that a woman needs no man to be happy and enjoy her life. The film starred Kangana Ranaut in lead role and was directed by Vikas Bahl.

'Veere Di Wedding'

This is a film that celebrated female friendship and it was a fun-filled ride! 'Veere Di Wedding' is a journey of four friends played by Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania as they manage life, relationships and much more.

'Piku'

The film beautifully shows how a woman prioritises others over herself at times. Played by Deepika Padukone, Piku is a financially independent, successful woman who does all she can to take care of her whimsical father. She has her needs too but she gives all her time and energy to her father.

'Tumhari Sulu'

Vidya Balan played a simple housewife Sulochana Dubey, nicknamed Sulu, in the film. Her dream to be a working woman is fulfilled when she gets to be an RJ and the film is like a breath of fresh air!

'English Vinglish'

A woman can achieve anything once she sets her heart to it. Sridevi-starrer 'English Vinglish' depicts the dedication of a housewife to learn the English language after she is made fun of by her daughter and husband. The simple, yet impressive story, is a sheer celebration of womanhood.