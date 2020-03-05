International Women's Day 2020: Ideal gifts which will make the woman you love feel special

New Delhi: Dear men, as we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, take some time out and make the woman you love feel special and blessed. The essence and spirit of being a woman should be celebrated on this day, and what better way to start your day by gifting the wonderful woman out there in your life with a surprise gift! Trust us, a small bit from your side will make them feel super happy.

So, in case you are wondering what to gift them, here are some cool ideas.

Stylish Dresses

Every girl whether young or adult loves to wear stylish dresses. So, gifting one to your lady luck would make her jump in joy, and we are sure you want to see that power smile on her face. Right? So get hold of a dress type which you know your friend would love to wear and feel comfortable in.

Bags

Women love to add accessories to their look - be it while going to the office or for any party. Therefore, you can buy a nice handbag or a smart clutch purse for them. Trust me she will remember this forever. Rush to any bag store and get your buddy a nice handbag!

Jewellery

Don't panic! You don't have to buy her a gold or a diamond set. Remember it is the gesture which counts and not the money. So, you can actually check out some of the beautifully made-up artificial jewellery options available at various brands. Else, you can also order it online.

Make-up kit

If she is the make-up types, then gifting her a make-up kit would be just perfect. You can buy a full make-up kit that is available in some stores/ brands or you can get hold of a kit and add cosmetics separately. This will lit-up her face, guys!

Wrist watches

Well, there are some women, especially the working types who love to spend on luxury watches. Wearing a stylish time band not only keeps you aware of the time but also adds that classy factor to your entire official attire.

So what are you planning to buy? Tell us in the comments section below.