As Women's Day is around the corner, it's a day of feminine energy celebration. an excellent opportunity to express and adore women in our lives, including our colleagues. Whether your colleagues are working from home or the office, no matter what taking time to present a small token of appreciation through a small and yet thoughtful gift can make them feel valued recognition for their dedication to their work.

The best gifts are those that resonate with the recipient’s interests, preferences, and personality. whether it is something useful for their home or personal enhancement, every gift is special when gifting with positive attention and thoughtful gestures, it is a kind of feeling that can make someone's day memorable for your female colleagues.

Here is the list of thoughtful gifts curated by our experts for celebrating the feminine positivity around yourself by gifting something that can be cherished and be useful for your female colleagues also in their homes or for personal enrichment.

Scented and Personalized Gifts

Here are some gifting ideas shared by Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore which can add a bit of personalization to the gift for your colleague:

Scented Potpourri or Scented Sachets: Treat your female colleagues to the calming scents of potpourri or scented sachets. These fragrances can bring a sense of relaxation and freshness to their workspace or home. It's a simple way to make their environment more pleasant.

Scented Gel: Adding scented gel to their workspace can be a nice touch. It gives off a good smell that can make them feel happier and more focused on their tasks. It's like a little pick-me-up that can make their day better and help them get things done.

Home Workspace Essentials

Here are some gift ideas for a colleague who is all about aesthetics with work and for that Mr Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, of Saraf Furniture shares useful gifting ideas:

Study Table for Work-from-Home Spaces: If your colleague is working from home, a sturdy and stylish study table can be a valuable gift. It provides a dedicated space for productivity and helps create a conducive work environment.

Rugs: For colleagues who love collecting home decor items, rugs and carpets are a perfect fit! They add warmth and style to any space instantly. Whether it's a vibrant area rug or a cosy throw rug, it's a wonderful addition to their collection and can completely transform the look and feel of their room.

3. Home Decor and Comfort

Check out a list of functional gifts that can make your work BFF happy with these gifting ideas shared by Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder and CEO, of Kalyanam Furniture

Bookcases for Bookworms: You have colleagues who always carry a book coming to the office. or can a say be a true bookworm? then surprise them with a small bookcase! It's a perfect gift for book lovers who dream of having their mini library at home. Not only does it keep their books tidy, but it also makes for a lovely display. It's a thoughtful present that shows you appreciate their love for reading.

Thoughtful Lamp: A lamp is also a good option! With a cute shape, it's best for reading and working. You can choose one that suits their style and brightens up their space perfectly.