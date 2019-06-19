International Yoga Day 2019: History, significance and this year's theme

New Delhi: International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had in 2014 declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following which, several spiritual leaders also voiced their support in favour of the day.

PM Modi in his address had suggested June 21 as the International Day of Yoga as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The draft was first introduced by India's Permanent Representative Asoke Mukherji in the UNGA and 177 nations co-sponsored the resolution.

June 21, 2015, marked the first celebration across India. PM Modi, along with several prominent leaders and dignitaries, performed yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi. Since then, three years in a row, Yoga Day has been celebrated with full fervour in India and abroad.

This year, the theme is Climate Action. The main event will be held in Ranchi.

The program will be organised at Prabhat Tara ground. PM Modi will join the yoga session along with 18,000 people, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Ministers and senior officials of the state.