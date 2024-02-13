Is Basant Panchami On 13th Or 14th? Know Date, Auspicious Timings, Significance And Rituals

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami, stands as a significant Hindu festival marking the onset of spring. Falling on the fifth day of the Magha month, it holds cultural and spiritual importance across India. This festive occasion not only heralds the vibrant season of spring but also serves as a precursor to the grand celebration of Holi, forty days later.

As the landscape transforms with the blossoming of mustard flowers, Basant Panchami adorns the surroundings with the radiant hue of yellow. Revered as the color of vitality and prosperity, yellow symbolizes the essence of this festival. At its heart, Basant Panchami pays homage to Goddess Saraswati, embodying wisdom, creativity, and the arts.

Basant Panchami 2024: Date and Time

As per Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami falls on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The auspicious timings for the occasion are as follows:

- Vasant Panchami Muhurat: 07:01 AM to 12:35 PM

- Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment: 12:35 PM

- Panchami Tithi Begins: 02:41 PM on February 13, 2024

- Panchami Tithi Ends: 12:09 PM on February 14, 2024

Basant Panchami Significance

On Basant Panchami, the significance of the color yellow takes center stage. It embodies not only the worship of Goddess Saraswati but also the attire preferences of devotees, who don yellow garments. Traditional cuisine adds to the festive spirit, with people indulging in customary dishes.

Significance of Wearing Yellow on Basant Panchami

Yellow, the predominant color of Basant Panchami, resonates with the vibrant blooms of spring. The landscape, adorned with marigolds, night jasmine, lilies, and other yellow flowers, embodies the essence of this auspicious day. As a tribute to the season and the goddess Saraswati, worshippers don yellow attire, offer yellow flowers, and adorn their foreheads with turmeric tilak. Saraswati idols are bedecked with yellow garlands and sarees, reflecting the reverence for wisdom and knowledge.

Basant Panchami Puja Rituals

- Basant Panchami honours Goddess Saraswati, revered as the patroness of learning by intellectuals, artists, and students.

- Devotees journey to temples on this auspicious day, seeking blessings for creativity, knowledge, and wisdom from the goddess.

- Yellow, symbolizing Saraswati's essence, dominates attire choices as worshippers rise early to honor her.

- Puja ceremonies include offerings of yellow flowers and sweets to the goddess.

- Recitation of hymns and mantras forms an integral part of the worship, paying homage to Saraswati's divine presence.

