Is Choti Diwali On October 30 0r 31? Confused With The Dates; Check Here

With the arrival of the Diwali season, many are gearing up to celebrate one of India’s most beloved festivals, marked by lights, sweets, and joyous gatherings. However, this year has brought a bit of confusion regarding the exact date of Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. Traditionally celebrated on the day before Diwali, Choti Diwali is a significant festival in its own right. The question on everyone’s mind is: Will Choti Diwali fall on October 30 or 31 in 2024?

Understanding the Festival of Choti Diwali

Choti Diwali, which means “Small Diwali,” is observed on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik. This day commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and the release from darkness. It is celebrated with lights, rangolis, and smaller pujas, setting the stage for the grand Diwali festivities that follow.

Why the Date Confusion?

The difference in the dates of October 30 and 31 stems from varying interpretations of the lunar calendar. Hindu festivals often follow the moon phases and auspicious timings, or muhurtas, which can vary slightly based on geographical location and specific traditions followed within families or communities.

In 2024, the tithi (date) of Naraka Chaturdashi spans two days according to the Hindu calendar, causing some to observe it on October 30, while others will celebrate it on October 31.

Which Date is Correct?

October 31, 2024: According to drik panchang, Choti Diwali will be observed on October 31.

Tips for Celebrating Choti Diwali Amid Date Differences

Check Your Local Panchang: Consulting your local Hindu calendar or panchang can help provide clarity based on the traditions and auspicious timings relevant to your region.

Family and Community Traditions: It’s common to celebrate based on family or regional customs. If your family observes Choti Diwali on a particular date each year, it’s best to follow that.

Join in the Festivities on Both Days: Given that Choti Diwali is celebrated differently across India, consider celebrating across both days. Use one day for decorations, rangoli-making, or a small puja, and the other for lighting lamps and spending time with family.

